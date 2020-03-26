All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1440 Asbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1440 Asbury Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 2:24 PM

1440 Asbury Drive

1440 Asbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1440 Asbury Drive, Pasadena, CA 91104

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow on a quiet, tree-lined street just off Hill, and south of Washington. It has updated kitchen and bath, Stainless Steel appliances, and a separate laundry nook. Recently added Split AC units in both bedrooms and living room. The detached garage affords lots of space for storage, or serve as WFH area. The quaint backyard/patio is an ideal area for summer gatherings, or just a quiet sit down with a book or laptop. Centrally located and easy access to just about everything that defines the beautiful city of Pasadena including Rose Bowl, CalTech, Old Town, renowned Vroman's Bookstore, Pasadena Playhouse, Norton Simon Museum, and The Huntington. The house comes unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Asbury Drive have any available units?
1440 Asbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Asbury Drive have?
Some of 1440 Asbury Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Asbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Asbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Asbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Asbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1440 Asbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Asbury Drive offers parking.
Does 1440 Asbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 Asbury Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Asbury Drive have a pool?
No, 1440 Asbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Asbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 1440 Asbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Asbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 Asbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton