1440 Asbury Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow on a quiet, tree-lined street just off Hill, and south of Washington. It has updated kitchen and bath, Stainless Steel appliances, and a separate laundry nook. Recently added Split AC units in both bedrooms and living room. The detached garage affords lots of space for storage, or serve as WFH area. The quaint backyard/patio is an ideal area for summer gatherings, or just a quiet sit down with a book or laptop. Centrally located and easy access to just about everything that defines the beautiful city of Pasadena including Rose Bowl, CalTech, Old Town, renowned Vroman's Bookstore, Pasadena Playhouse, Norton Simon Museum, and The Huntington. The house comes unfurnished.