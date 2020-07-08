1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

Spacious, updated, North East Pasadena apartment! - Property Id: 267362



Quiet garden complex renting spacious, upstairs, updated 2brm/1.5 bath apartment! Close to PCC, Caltech, Art Center, Eaton Canyon hiking, and beautiful Old Town Pasadena! Included are water, trash, and garden services. On-site laundry with app pay machines open 24/7, and assigned, covered parking for (max) two tenant vehicles (restrictions apply). Indoor cats accepted with $300 deposit/$50 monthly rent, per cat. Dogs not accepted. Please contact us for info on FaceTime or Goodle Duo tour options!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267362

Property Id 267362



No Dogs Allowed



