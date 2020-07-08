All apartments in Pasadena
1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08
1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08

1425 East Orange Grove Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1425 East Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91104
Jefferson Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Spacious, updated, North East Pasadena apartment! - Property Id: 267362

Quiet garden complex renting spacious, upstairs, updated 2brm/1.5 bath apartment! Close to PCC, Caltech, Art Center, Eaton Canyon hiking, and beautiful Old Town Pasadena! Included are water, trash, and garden services. On-site laundry with app pay machines open 24/7, and assigned, covered parking for (max) two tenant vehicles (restrictions apply). Indoor cats accepted with $300 deposit/$50 monthly rent, per cat. Dogs not accepted. Please contact us for info on FaceTime or Goodle Duo tour options!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267362
Property Id 267362

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5726910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 have any available units?
1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 have?
Some of 1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 currently offering any rent specials?
1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 is pet friendly.
Does 1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 offer parking?
Yes, 1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 offers parking.
Does 1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 have a pool?
No, 1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 does not have a pool.
Does 1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 have accessible units?
No, 1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 E Orange Grove Blvd Apt 08 does not have units with dishwashers.

