138 N Allen Avenue
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

138 N Allen Avenue

138 Allen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

138 Allen Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Lamanda Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Turn key, Ready!!!!! Location. Location!!! Old Town Pasadena 2 BR, 2.5 BA. Both bedrooms are master suites. One of the bedrooms has a separate entrance to outside. One master features dual sinks. updated townhouse condo in small 5 unit bldg. Granite Kitchen countertops, wood floor & tile . Central Air. Ground level 2 side by side designated Parking Garage. mountain views. 2 Master suites, central air...vaulted ceiling, closet space. Walking distance from PASADENA CITY COLLEGE, and minutes away from Metro-link and Old Town Pasadena. Unit built in year 1995, 1216 sq feet. Ready to Move IN.. Please Contact Jerry Park 951-265-0325.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 N Allen Avenue have any available units?
138 N Allen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 N Allen Avenue have?
Some of 138 N Allen Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 N Allen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
138 N Allen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 N Allen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 138 N Allen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 138 N Allen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 138 N Allen Avenue offers parking.
Does 138 N Allen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 N Allen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 N Allen Avenue have a pool?
No, 138 N Allen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 138 N Allen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 138 N Allen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 138 N Allen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 N Allen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
