138 N Allen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Turn key, Ready!!!!! Location. Location!!! Old Town Pasadena 2 BR, 2.5 BA. Both bedrooms are master suites. One of the bedrooms has a separate entrance to outside. One master features dual sinks. updated townhouse condo in small 5 unit bldg. Granite Kitchen countertops, wood floor & tile . Central Air. Ground level 2 side by side designated Parking Garage. mountain views. 2 Master suites, central air...vaulted ceiling, closet space. Walking distance from PASADENA CITY COLLEGE, and minutes away from Metro-link and Old Town Pasadena. Unit built in year 1995, 1216 sq feet. Ready to Move IN.. Please Contact Jerry Park 951-265-0325.