1339 La Loma Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Sophisticated, updated single-level Southwest Pasadena home with beautiful garden. This immaculate, light-filled 1937 Traditional style home has been thoroughly updated and modernized for today's living. Offering 1,810 SF of living space, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is sited on a 7,697 SF lot and features a wonderful open layout for entertaining. The bright living room features a wood-burning fireplace and views of the colorful front succulent garden. The inviting eat-in chef's kitchen basksin natural light with its 4'x4' skylight. This space serves as the central gathering place in the home, and features a spacious marble center island, breakfast bar, high-end appliances, and excellent storage. Adjoining the kitchen is the roomy family room with built-in cabinets and oversized sliding doors to access to the beautiful rear garden. The master suite is a soothing space to unwind in the spacious and luxurious full bath featuring an oversized shower and separate tub. The two secondary bedrooms share an updated full bath, plus there is a powder bath and office nook off the kitchen. This pride-of-ownership home has a long list of amenities and upgrades. The home is well located in beautiful southwest Pasadena.