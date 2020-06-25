All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

1339 La Loma Road

1339 La Loma Road · No Longer Available
Location

1339 La Loma Road, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Sophisticated, updated single-level Southwest Pasadena home with beautiful garden. This immaculate, light-filled 1937 Traditional style home has been thoroughly updated and modernized for today's living. Offering 1,810 SF of living space, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is sited on a 7,697 SF lot and features a wonderful open layout for entertaining. The bright living room features a wood-burning fireplace and views of the colorful front succulent garden. The inviting eat-in chef's kitchen basksin natural light with its 4'x4' skylight. This space serves as the central gathering place in the home, and features a spacious marble center island, breakfast bar, high-end appliances, and excellent storage. Adjoining the kitchen is the roomy family room with built-in cabinets and oversized sliding doors to access to the beautiful rear garden. The master suite is a soothing space to unwind in the spacious and luxurious full bath featuring an oversized shower and separate tub. The two secondary bedrooms share an updated full bath, plus there is a powder bath and office nook off the kitchen. This pride-of-ownership home has a long list of amenities and upgrades. The home is well located in beautiful southwest Pasadena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 La Loma Road have any available units?
1339 La Loma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 La Loma Road have?
Some of 1339 La Loma Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 La Loma Road currently offering any rent specials?
1339 La Loma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 La Loma Road pet-friendly?
No, 1339 La Loma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1339 La Loma Road offer parking?
Yes, 1339 La Loma Road offers parking.
Does 1339 La Loma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 La Loma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 La Loma Road have a pool?
No, 1339 La Loma Road does not have a pool.
Does 1339 La Loma Road have accessible units?
No, 1339 La Loma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 La Loma Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1339 La Loma Road has units with dishwashers.
