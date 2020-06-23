All apartments in Pasadena
1259 Lincoln ave
1259 Lincoln ave

1259 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1259 Lincoln Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
2 bed 1 bath apartment near the Rose Bowl - Property Id: 89582

2 bed 1 bath very clean unit right above the Rose Bowl. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. Large unit with Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry hookups in the unit. Carport parking. Some small pets will be considered. 1 year lease. Call if interested (626) 533-3245
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89582
Property Id 89582

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4558812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 Lincoln ave have any available units?
1259 Lincoln ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 Lincoln ave have?
Some of 1259 Lincoln ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 Lincoln ave currently offering any rent specials?
1259 Lincoln ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 Lincoln ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1259 Lincoln ave is pet friendly.
Does 1259 Lincoln ave offer parking?
Yes, 1259 Lincoln ave does offer parking.
Does 1259 Lincoln ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1259 Lincoln ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 Lincoln ave have a pool?
No, 1259 Lincoln ave does not have a pool.
Does 1259 Lincoln ave have accessible units?
No, 1259 Lincoln ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 Lincoln ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1259 Lincoln ave does not have units with dishwashers.
