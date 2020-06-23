1259 Lincoln ave

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

2 bed 1 bath apartment near the Rose Bowl - Property Id: 89582



2 bed 1 bath very clean unit right above the Rose Bowl. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. Large unit with Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry hookups in the unit. Carport parking. Some small pets will be considered. 1 year lease. Call if interested (626) 533-3245

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89582

Property Id 89582



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4558812)