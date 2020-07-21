1208 N Dominion Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This clean cottage has tons of character. From the moment you enter, you will notice the coved ceilings in the living room. There is a fireplace with two wall sconces, perfect for a piece of art. The dining room is located just off of the front porch and has an open-out door with additional windows for your indoor/outdoor dining experience. The kitchen has been updated with quartz countertop but has the original cabinetry with lots of character. There is a separate breakfast area located off the front of the home with direct access through the kitchen. There are two good size bedrooms separated by an updated bathroom. There is built in cabinetry in the bathroom as well as ample storage throughout the home. The second bedroom has a sliding door with access to the backyard. There is a slate slab nestled in the backyard, surrounded by lots of vegetation, ideal for enjoying outdoor activities. There is a two-car garage located in the back with room for storage. This home also comes with full size stack-able laundry in its own laundry room. This home has central air and heat. It is a perfect mix of original character and updated features.