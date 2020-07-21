All apartments in Pasadena
1208 N Dominion Avenue
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM

1208 N Dominion Avenue

1208 North Dominion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1208 North Dominion Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This clean cottage has tons of character. From the moment you enter, you will notice the coved ceilings in the living room. There is a fireplace with two wall sconces, perfect for a piece of art. The dining room is located just off of the front porch and has an open-out door with additional windows for your indoor/outdoor dining experience. The kitchen has been updated with quartz countertop but has the original cabinetry with lots of character. There is a separate breakfast area located off the front of the home with direct access through the kitchen. There are two good size bedrooms separated by an updated bathroom. There is built in cabinetry in the bathroom as well as ample storage throughout the home. The second bedroom has a sliding door with access to the backyard. There is a slate slab nestled in the backyard, surrounded by lots of vegetation, ideal for enjoying outdoor activities. There is a two-car garage located in the back with room for storage. This home also comes with full size stack-able laundry in its own laundry room. This home has central air and heat. It is a perfect mix of original character and updated features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 N Dominion Avenue have any available units?
1208 N Dominion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 N Dominion Avenue have?
Some of 1208 N Dominion Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 N Dominion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1208 N Dominion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 N Dominion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1208 N Dominion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1208 N Dominion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1208 N Dominion Avenue offers parking.
Does 1208 N Dominion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 N Dominion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 N Dominion Avenue have a pool?
No, 1208 N Dominion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1208 N Dominion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1208 N Dominion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 N Dominion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 N Dominion Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
