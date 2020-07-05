1115 N Garfield Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

RARE English Country Home Available in the heart of Pasadena!!! -

THIS GORGEOUS TWO-STORY COUNTRY ENGLISH. LARGE CORNER LOT LOCATED IN PRIME "GARFIELD HEIGHTS" PASADENA, CA. 20 FOOT* CEILINGS UPON ENTRY, EXQUISITE MARBLE MANTLED FIREPLACE, FOUR HUGE FLUTED COLUMNS SURROUND LARGE DINING, CUSTOM ITALIAN TILED KITCHEN WITH MAPLE WOOD CABINETS, GORGEOUS CUSTOM HERRINGBONE STYLE HARDWOOD FLOORS.



3 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS. TWO BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHROOMS ON THE FIRST FLOOR. MASTER SUITE IS THE ENTIRE 2ND FLOOR WITH SPA TUB AND SEPARATE MARBLE SHOWER AND HIS + HER CLOSETS!



STEP DOWN DEEPLY PLUSH CARPETED LARGE FAMILY ROOM, LARGE BEDROOMS, CUSTOM BATHS WITH ITALIAN TILES AND MARBLE.



ALSO INCLUDED IS A LARGE REDWOOD DECK IN BACK UNDER THE TREES AND OVERLOOKING GROUNDS. CENTRAL AIR & HEAT PLUS 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE & BASEMENT, AND SO MUCH MORE!



no pets

Broker/Agent does not guarantee the accuracy of the square footage, lot size or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the seller or obtained from Public Records or other sources. Prospective Tenant and/or Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Presented by: Bruce Jay CalBRE# 01154748



