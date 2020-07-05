All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1115 N Garfield Ave

1115 North Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1115 North Garfield Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Garfield Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
RARE English Country Home Available in the heart of Pasadena!!! -
THIS GORGEOUS TWO-STORY COUNTRY ENGLISH. LARGE CORNER LOT LOCATED IN PRIME "GARFIELD HEIGHTS" PASADENA, CA. 20 FOOT* CEILINGS UPON ENTRY, EXQUISITE MARBLE MANTLED FIREPLACE, FOUR HUGE FLUTED COLUMNS SURROUND LARGE DINING, CUSTOM ITALIAN TILED KITCHEN WITH MAPLE WOOD CABINETS, GORGEOUS CUSTOM HERRINGBONE STYLE HARDWOOD FLOORS.

3 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS. TWO BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHROOMS ON THE FIRST FLOOR. MASTER SUITE IS THE ENTIRE 2ND FLOOR WITH SPA TUB AND SEPARATE MARBLE SHOWER AND HIS + HER CLOSETS!

STEP DOWN DEEPLY PLUSH CARPETED LARGE FAMILY ROOM, LARGE BEDROOMS, CUSTOM BATHS WITH ITALIAN TILES AND MARBLE.

ALSO INCLUDED IS A LARGE REDWOOD DECK IN BACK UNDER THE TREES AND OVERLOOKING GROUNDS. CENTRAL AIR & HEAT PLUS 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE & BASEMENT, AND SO MUCH MORE!

*RENTAL APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE*
Call now to set up a showing and apply today!*

323 660 3600 x307

*Please leave a message with your name, contact information and available times to view the unit.
Please email us as well for any of our other listings.**SHOWINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE OR CANCELLATION IF CONFIRMATIONS ARE NOT SUBMITTED UPON REQUEST*
**APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE**

IF YOU WISH TO ATTEND THIS SHOWING, PLEASE CONFIRM BY CLICKING ON THE "CONTACT US" BUTTON ABOVE AND COMPLETING A GUEST CARD. ON THE GUEST CARD YOU CAN ALSO SUBMIT ANY ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS.
no pets
Broker/Agent does not guarantee the accuracy of the square footage, lot size or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the seller or obtained from Public Records or other sources. Prospective Tenant and/or Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Presented by: Bruce Jay CalBRE# 01154748

(RLNE2123026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 N Garfield Ave have any available units?
1115 N Garfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 N Garfield Ave have?
Some of 1115 N Garfield Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 N Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1115 N Garfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 N Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1115 N Garfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1115 N Garfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1115 N Garfield Ave offers parking.
Does 1115 N Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 N Garfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 N Garfield Ave have a pool?
No, 1115 N Garfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1115 N Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 1115 N Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 N Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 N Garfield Ave has units with dishwashers.

