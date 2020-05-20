668 Dunes Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Turnkey/Furnished-Dramatic Mid-Century modern home in desirable, gated 12 home enclave of Dunes Court located in South Palm Springs. Remodeled & highly upgraded with professional decoration by Palm Springs designer Christopher Kennedy. This two master bedroom, two bath home features all the expectations of the contemporary purist. Voluminous ceiling, clerestory windows, walls of glass, sliding glass doors transitioning indoors to multiple outdoor patios w/cozy Fire Pit and gas BBQ. Granite kitchen island & counters, glass tiled back splash, cookbook windows provide extra light, new kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. Living room fireplace. Formal Dining Room. Two master suites feature walk in closets, full bath and walk in shower. Awesome mountain vistas from the front loaded salt water sparkling pool and raised spa. Quality furnishings and exquisite fabrics evoke a warm ambiance in this desert jewel. Wifi Included. $3,750 May-Sept $5,000 Oct-April; Leased April-June & July-Dec 2020 & Jan 1-March 31, 2021