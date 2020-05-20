All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:43 AM

668 Dunes Court

668 Dunes Ct · (760) 774-1000
Location

668 Dunes Ct, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Warm Sands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Turnkey/Furnished-Dramatic Mid-Century modern home in desirable, gated 12 home enclave of Dunes Court located in South Palm Springs. Remodeled & highly upgraded with professional decoration by Palm Springs designer Christopher Kennedy. This two master bedroom, two bath home features all the expectations of the contemporary purist. Voluminous ceiling, clerestory windows, walls of glass, sliding glass doors transitioning indoors to multiple outdoor patios w/cozy Fire Pit and gas BBQ. Granite kitchen island & counters, glass tiled back splash, cookbook windows provide extra light, new kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. Living room fireplace. Formal Dining Room. Two master suites feature walk in closets, full bath and walk in shower. Awesome mountain vistas from the front loaded salt water sparkling pool and raised spa. Quality furnishings and exquisite fabrics evoke a warm ambiance in this desert jewel. Wifi Included. $3,750 May-Sept $5,000 Oct-April; Leased April-June & July-Dec 2020 & Jan 1-March 31, 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 Dunes Court have any available units?
668 Dunes Court has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 Dunes Court have?
Some of 668 Dunes Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 Dunes Court currently offering any rent specials?
668 Dunes Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Dunes Court pet-friendly?
No, 668 Dunes Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 668 Dunes Court offer parking?
No, 668 Dunes Court does not offer parking.
Does 668 Dunes Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 668 Dunes Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Dunes Court have a pool?
Yes, 668 Dunes Court has a pool.
Does 668 Dunes Court have accessible units?
No, 668 Dunes Court does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Dunes Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 Dunes Court has units with dishwashers.
