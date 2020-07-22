/
downtown palm springs
114 Apartments for rent in Downtown Palm Springs, Palm Springs, CA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 21 at 01:17 AM
7 Units Available
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
648 sqft
Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at La Ventana Apartments present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living nestled in a well-kept location.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218
277 East Alejo Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1014 sqft
277 E. Alejo Rd.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
470 S Calle Encilia
470 South Calle Encilia, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
568 sqft
Just a fun place to live! A condo with views, immaculate open and airy nicely furnished and equipped with all you will need.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Palm Springs
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
415 Rio Vista Drive
415 Rio Vista Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
415 Rio Vista Drive Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom 2 Story Condo near Spa Casino for Rent! - Centrally located and walking to distance to the Spa Casino and ALL restaurants and hotels, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath, two story condo with a
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
870 E San Lorenzo Rd
870 San Lorenzo Road, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2300 sqft
New 3 BR Furnished Stylish Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 265107 • 2300 sq ft home on 11,000 sq ft lot. • Pool/Spa, with cascading water fountain feature • Lagoon-style, Pebble Tec saltwater pool with sunbathing shelf.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27
1050 East Ramon Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 Available 08/07/20 Remolded 1 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom Condo for rent with Great Amenities and Heated Pool! - COMING SOON, August 7th! This is a Beautifully remolded 1 Bedroom 1.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
871 E. Arenas Road
871 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1176 sqft
Casita Arenas Furnished Condominium - May to Dec open at $1895/month. Tenant pays gas,electric,WIFI,cable,from May-Dec. An 'all inclusive' monthly term is available at $2395/month.Baristo neighborhood. Quiet complex of only 40 units.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1518 E. Baristo Road
1518 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1737 sqft
1518 E. Baristo Road Available 08/01/20 48 @ Baristo Modern 3 bedroom Condo for lease with Private Pool/Spa - Modern splendor in this very clean 3 bedroom 2 bath, UN-FURNISHED unit in the gated community of 48 @ Barristo.
1 of 44
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4141 Sadao Court
4141 Sadao Ct, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2060 sqft
Brand New Pool Home in Escena! - **Seasonal rental is not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
760 E Cottonwood Rd Apt 2
760 East Cottonwood Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
816 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL Condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, completely furnished and assigned parking. All with picturesque views of the San Jacinto Mountains, a night sky full of stars, and community pool to enjoy day and night.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
247 S Cahuilla Rd
247 South Cahuilla Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
2328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days)! Located in the Historic Tennis Club District and just a five-minute stroll to S. Palm Canyon Road shops, restaurants and entertainment. Extraordinary Town Home (2 bed/2.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
195 E Ocotillo Avenue
195 Ocotillo Avenue, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1730 sqft
Stately beyond imagination. Turnkey-Furnished. Charming Old World Spanish style home tucked away on a quiet street in the coveted South Palm Springs neighborhood of Tahquitz River Estates. Three Bedrooms, Three Baths, with spacious detached Casita.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
500 E Amado Road
500 East Amado Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
736 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful community of Deauville. This Stunning Move-In-Ready condo comes furnished. Located on the upper corner unit, offers you more privacy.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
251 Calle Tranquillo
251 Calle Tranquillo, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2090 sqft
May - Oct 2020 - $4500/mo, Nov/Dec 2020 - $5500, Jan - April 2021 $6500/mo - Location, location, location in the HEART of Downtown Palm Springs.
1 of 44
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
233 Villorrio Drive
233 Villorrio Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1521 sqft
This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes. You'll walk into your private courtyard with steps leading directly to living area with high ceilings.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1268 E Ramon Road
1268 East Ramon Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1080 sqft
This is the one! This 2 Bedroom condo is ideally located in Palm Springs and has been tastefully updated and renovated.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1150 E Amado Road
1150 East Amado Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
633 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease this nicely upgraded unit located in the highly desirable Casa Verde complex. It is ideally located in central Palm Springs.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
477 E Via Colusa Casita Only
477 East via Colusa, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
840 sqft
Freshly renovated casita situated in the heart of Central Palm Springs available now for long term lease!!! New paint, new carpet, renovated kitchen (appliances included), updated furniture, this fully functional, detached casita offers complete
1 of 87
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
505 N Camino Real
505 North Camino Real, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3428 sqft
Exquisitely appointed turn-key mid-century modern home in Central Palm Springs. Walk to downtown, but enjoy the private oasis with a resort-like pool and recreational area. Great separation of bedrooms, chef's kitchen, views and so much more.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Palm Springs
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
2 Units Available
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
975 sqft
At Desert Flower, our goal is to make our residents smile. And, all modesty aside, we do this pretty well. Matter of fact, our residents rated us 5 plus Stars for service, in a recent nationwide survey.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
505 Farrell Dr. B-9
505 S Farrell Dr, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1175 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo - Property Id: 302634 Pristine lower level fully furnished, completely renovated condo with custom flooring, plantation shutters throughout, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances surrounded by new kitchen
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
67760 Rio Vista Drive
67760 Rio Vista Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1590 sqft
- Please call with inquiries or to schedule a showing at (909) 240-3280. Single story home offers great fit and finish with fresh paint and neutral tile flooring.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
675 Los Felices Cir N #J115
675 N Los Felices Cir W, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II #115 - Ground Floor, faces Pool, Amazing Mountain Views, Parking Steps Away. Welcome to your home-away-from-home, a pleasant and quiet ground floor unit at Palm Springs Villas II.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3617 Quiet Side St
3617 Quiet Side Street, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
833 sqft
3617 Quiet Side St Available 08/01/20 Palermo,UNFIRNISHED,Long Term - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo with wonderful mountain views in the gated 2007 community of Palermo,off Indian Canyon in Palm Springs! Enjoy dramatic modern architecture,
