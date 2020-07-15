108 Apartments For Rent Near Desert Community College District

/
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
19 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Mirage
7 Park Mirage Lane
7 Park Mirage Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
2225 sqft
4 bedroom / 3 bath home.. Private salt water pool with spa and waterfall features. Totally private and enclosed back yard beautifully landscaped Outdoor kitchen and built in BBQ grill with bar and bar stools and TV for your enjoyment.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Palm Desert
74225 Candlewood Street
74225 Candlewood Street, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
74225 Candlewood Street Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
210 Madrid Ave
210 Madrid Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1347 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days Minimum) Monterey CC at its finest! Views Galore!! Enter to a private landscaped gated courtyard, that draws you toward the open and airy living and dining areas. Vaulted ceiling, Open air Atrium.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
72632 Raven Road
72632 Raven Road, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Stunning end unit with panoramic mountain views from Living, Dining and each bedroom. Great location, close to El Paseo, directly across the street from 1 of 2 sparkling pools and spas. Walk out your door to 26 miles of hiking and biking trails.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Mirage
71479 San Gorgonio Rd.
71479 San Gorgonio Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2417 sqft
Rancho Mirage Vacation Home - Luxurious Modern Desert Oasis DREAM GETAWAY! - Book your dream desert getaway today! Available short or long term. Fully equipped to accommodate 12 guests. Gorgeous modern open floor plan.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
72781 Fleetwood Cir
72781 Fleetwood Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1223 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAYS Minimum! Welcome to the highly sought after community of Monterrey Sands! This large condo (1200+sq ft) will create a wonderful centerpiece for your vacation. Too many upgrades and amenities to list.
Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
74530 Moss Rose Drive
74530 Moss Rose Drive, Palm Desert, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,699
2432 sqft
Location, Location Location! This lovely 3 bedroom + den (including separate casita), and 3 bathrooms in over 2400 sq. feet of living space is ready for an immediate long term lease.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
19 Ensenada Lane
19 Ensenada Lane, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1992 sqft
Amazing, Upgraded 3B/3b, approx. 2,000 sq. ft. Beautiful Panoramic Mountain Views to the South and the West. Incrediblle entertaining yard that over looks a green belt which allows unobstructed Mountain Views.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
72771 Citrus Court
72771 Citrus Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1350 sqft
Great location! Seasonal rental $3000/mo...November thru April. Off season $1900.00...May thru October. Lovely two bedroom two bath condo with two car garage. Fully furnished with everything you need for a pleasant stay.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
44451 Kings Canyon Lane
44451 Kings Canyon Lane, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2181 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY! Monthly rate varies depending on the season. Beautiful fully furnished 3bd/2.5ba single story home on a cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood. Recently remodeled and well-appointed home in every way.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
72780 Sage Court
72780 Sage Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1350 sqft
Rented Jan, Feb & Mar 2021. Seasonal Rental in King's Point within walking distance of all the shopping and dining that El Paseo has to offer! 2 bedrooms, each with it's own remodeled bath. King in master; queen murphy bed in guest room.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
85 Conejo Circle
85 Conejo Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2119 sqft
Golf, Tennis, Fitness Center, this unit has it all.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
South Palm Desert
73474 Shadow Mountain Drive
73474 Shadow Mountain Drive, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1392 sqft
Live off of 'The Rodeo Dr.' of Palm Desert!! Rare opportunity to lease a totally re-designed home in the exclusive El Paseo Village Condo community.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
73780 Grapevine Street
73780 Grapevine Street, Palm Desert, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,988
3220 sqft
This Attractive 5-bedroom 4-bath home with over 3000 square feet of living space is located just south of El Paseo. Nicely situated on the 12th Fairway of Shadow Mountain Golf Course offering stunning views of the golf course and mountains.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
48593 Oakwood Way
48593 Oakwood Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1786 sqft
Offered as turnkey furnished long term lease at $2,400/month or seasonal at $4,000/month. Somerset in South Palm Desert, a most desirable location. Close to El Paseo yet away from traffic noise.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
226 Lake Shore Drive
226 Lake Shore Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1947 sqft
Rented Jan-April 2021. Not your usual rental -this is someone's home who decided to rent it for the season. Pristine WEST facing END UNIT with fabulous LAKE & MOUNTAIN VIEWS. Impeccably furnished w/newer Tommy Bahama-style furnishings.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
307 Durango
307 Durango, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1670 sqft
Beautifully remodeled condo with great location. Sunny southern views of water, mountains and fairway. Open floorplan boasting slate counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Estates at Rancho Mirage
12 Pristina Court
12 Pristina Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1848 sqft
Lease this wonderful property and enjoy a superior Location! Be in the middle of Rancho Mirage/Palm Desert. And have peace and quiet on the last street of a secluded neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
73590 Grapevine
73590 Grapevine Street, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
2576 sqft
Beautiful, single story private home situated on Shadow Mountain Golf Course. Spectacular views of the course and the mountains beyond. 2 ensuite bedrooms and a convertible den with adjacent full bath. Pebble tech, salt water pool and spa.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
74800 Sheryl Avenue
74800 Sheryl Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
817 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with private patio and walk in closet. Ground level unit with no above unit has a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stacked washer/dryer in unit, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
29 Juan Carlos Drive
29 Juan Carlos Street, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1270 sqft
Available for the 2021 season. Recently remodeled including all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new carpeting in both bedrooms, and new laminate wood flooring in living areas.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
41655 Navarre Court
41655 Navarre Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1514 sqft
Great central Palm Desert location within the gated community of Casablanca. Light and open with high ceilings with tasteful prior updates to kitchens and baths. Open green area beyond enclosed back patio. Garage parking accommodates 2 cars.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Merano
170 Via Tramonto
170 Via Tramonto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1910 sqft
This upgraded, designer decorated 3 BD + Office 2 BA home with private POOL is centrally located in one of the most desirable locations in the Valley. Merano is one of the most sought after communities in the desert.
