/
/
/
University of Redlands
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:54 AM
12 Apartments For Rent Near University of Redlands
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Mentone
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
North Redlands
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Redlands
905 E. Palm Avenue
905 E Palm Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Redlands - This property is located close to Redlands university, the property itself has brand new carpet, fresh coats of paint interior, A/C and beautiful rose bushes surrounding the house.
1 of 33
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1474 Elliott Ct.
1474 Elliott Ct, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home located in Redlands!! - Come take a look at this Gorgeous Brand New Three Bedroom Two Bathroom home that offers solar panels and a large backyard.
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1565 Heidi Ct
1565 Heidi Court, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1293 sqft
1565 Heidi Ct Available 08/08/20 Cozy Cul-De-Sac Home Ready for Renters - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath newly remodeled home is ready for it's next occupants.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1091 ALEXIS Lane
1091 Alexis Ln, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2681 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, HOUSE FOR LEASE !. 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS & 2 1/2 BATH, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ABSOLUTELY TURNKEY WITH BRAND NEW 16 SEER A/C UNIT, HUGE LOFT!!, KITCHEN W/ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & WALK-IN PANTRY.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1247 Via Florence
1247 Via Florence, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1832 sqft
Alicante De Las Palmas Community home that backs up to communities green belt. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 1832 square foot home on a 5500 square foot lot. Updated with corian countertops and stainless appliances in the kitchen.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1128 Via Ravenna
1128 Via Ravenna, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2041 sqft
A beautiful move in ready home. The feature: A new interior paint, new carpet/waterproof vinly plank, new windows & new blinds. Open & specious flooring. A large living room along with formal dinning room. A cozy family room with fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
628 Lido St
628 Lido Street, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Redlands ca home - Property Id: 314159 Redlands home very nice location close to schools and shopping , Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314159 Property Id 314159 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5907738)
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
321 N Lincoln Street
321 Lincoln Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1899 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Property is move-in ready August 1st! Single story home offering new interior & exterior paint, new flooring, and new wiring.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
South Redlands
940 Fulbright Avenue
940 Fulbright Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1490 sqft
Immaculate ranch style home with new carpets in some rooms and new vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and hallway. All appliances are included as well as bi-weekly cleaning service and gardener. Large fenced back yard and covered patio.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
528 Courier Ave
528 Courier Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 528 Courier Ave in Redlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA