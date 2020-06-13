121 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, CA

Apartment List
1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Taquitz Canyon River Estates
1 Unit Available
870 E San Lorenzo Rd
870 San Lorenzo Road, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2300 sqft
New 3 BR Furnished Private Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 265107 2300 sq ft home on 11,000 sq ft lot. Pool and Spa, with cascading water fountain feature Lagoon-style, Pebble Tec saltwater pool with sunbathing shelf.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
353 Via Escuela #219
353 East via Escuela, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1183 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Bungalow in Riviera Gardens - LONG TERM RENTAL 12 MONTHS+ ONLY! This single level 2 bedroom 2 bath Bungalow is beautifully furnished and oh so cozy. Saltillo tile in the main living area with new carpeting in the bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208
2825 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Hit Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee All applicants must have the

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111
401 South El Cielo Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert La Palme. Long Term,Furnished. - Central Palm Springs location.Fully furnished.Close to four restaurants,deli and airport. Level throughout in quiet South /East corner. A few steps to pool/spa and tennis.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baristo
1 Unit Available
871 E. Arenas Road
871 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1176 sqft
871 E. Arenas Road Available 06/15/20 Casita Arenas Condominium - May to Dec open at $1895/month. Tenant pays gas,electric,WIFI,cable,from May-Dec. Baristo neighborhood. Quiet complex of only 40 units.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209
1655 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Palm Springs Condo - **Coming Soon** This amazing 1 bedroom 1 bath unit is simply stunning, It comes fully furnished with exquisite furnishings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sonora Sunrise
1 Unit Available
1182 Holly Oak Circle
1182 Holly Oak Circle, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1518 sqft
1182 Holly Oak Circle Available 08/01/20 'Sunrise East' Executive Utopia Home - Centrally located in Palm Springs in a very charming and picturesque setting. 7-12 month term lease desired. Price given for a tenancy through December,2020.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 E. Via Escuela
110 East via Escuela, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
TOWNHOUSE with all amenities included... - Property Id: 141747 Price reduction ...additional discount offered to Health Care Workers. Corner unit, close to all transportation, nr. pool/jacuzzi.....

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320
130 West Racquet Club Road, Palm Springs, CA
Studio
$2,900
600 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL Palm Springs TOT Permit #7445 Welcome to this spacious, light-filled 600 sq. ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Midtown Palm Springs
1 Unit Available
222 N Calle El Segundo Apt 529
222 North Calle El Segundo, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
596 sqft
Palm Springs Vacation ID: 7161 See additional rates below. Plaza Villas condo (1 Bed / 1 Bath) available Short Term Rental. Downtown designer condo with loads of upgrades.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
1344 Esperanza Trl
1344 Esperanza Trail, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2637 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! 30-Day Minimum! CALL FOR SPECIALS THRU SEPTEMBER 2019!! This 4-bedroom 3 bath home is located in the FOUR SEASONS Community of Palm Springs! With picturesque views of the mountains, patio, and private swimming pool.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Miraleste Palms
1 Unit Available
760 E Cottonwood Rd Apt 2
760 East Cottonwood Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
816 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL Condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, completely furnished and assigned parking. All with picturesque views of the San Jacinto Mountains, a night sky full of stars, and community pool to enjoy day and night.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Historic Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
247 S Cahuilla Rd
247 South Cahuilla Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
2328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days)! Located in the Historic Tennis Club District and just a five-minute stroll to S. Palm Canyon Road shops, restaurants and entertainment. Extraordinary Town Home (2 bed/2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
421 N Farrell Dr
421 North Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1375 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (3 Day Minimum)... PS ID# of 3695 NEW LISTING OF REMODELED PROPERTY! Enjoy mountain views, beautiful sunrises and gorgeous sunsets from the backyard pool and jacuzzi and most every room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Araby Commons
1 Unit Available
1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23
1881 Araby Drive, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2184 sqft
Short Term Rental ... Call for Rates. Located in popular Coco Cabana on Fee Land in South Palm Springs, this spacious 2BR/2Bath renovated, end unit condo boasts 2184 sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
2314 Savanna Way
2314 Savanna Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2023 sqft
This Four Seasons Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great long term stay or shorter respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
2571 Savanna Way
2571 Savanna Way, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2023 sqft
The Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great stay or respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Taquitz Canyon River Estates
1 Unit Available
195 E Ocotillo Avenue
195 Ocotillo Avenue, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1730 sqft
Stately beyond imagination. Turnkey-Furnished. Charming Old World Spanish style home tucked away on a quiet street in the coveted South Palm Springs neighborhood of Tahquitz River Estates. Three Bedrooms, Three Baths, with spacious detached Casita.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Warm Sands
1 Unit Available
668 Dunes Court
668 Dunes Ct, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1530 sqft
Turnkey/Furnished-Dramatic Mid-Century modern home in desirable, gated 12 home enclave of Dunes Court located in South Palm Springs. Remodeled & highly upgraded with professional decoration by Palm Springs designer Christopher Kennedy.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Historic Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
251 Calle Tranquillo
251 Calle Tranquillo, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2090 sqft
May - Oct 2020 - $4500/mo, Nov/Dec 2020 - $5500, Jan - April 2021 $6500/mo - Location, location, location in the HEART of Downtown Palm Springs.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Demuth Park West
1 Unit Available
913 Arroyo Vista Drive
913 East Arroyo Vista Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1210 sqft
Completely remodeled pool home in Demuth Park. Home has been tastefully furnished and ready for move-in. Home features 3 bedrooms with ceramic floors, stainless steel appliances, glass garage door for one car garage.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sonora Sunrise
1 Unit Available
1934 Grand Bahama Drive
1934 Grand Bahama Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Modern, Bright and Clean. This swinging 1972 condo has all the groovy of classic Palm Springs. Fully furnished in stylish decor and just steps away from the pool. Mountain views abound in the front of the home and around the pool/Jacuzzi.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Desert Park Estates
1 Unit Available
2750 N Chuperosa Road
2750 North Chuperosa Road, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1320 sqft
Cozy comfortable and recently updated four bedroom two bath residence is the perfect long term lease. Fully furnished, the open floor plan highlights great spaces perfect for entertaining.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4650 Kellogg Way
4650 Kellogg Way, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2579 sqft
Spectacular 3 Bedroom Escena Pool home available for the season! This contemporary home is located on a corner lot offering a vast private backyard with wrap around views.

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Springs Rent Report. Palm Springs rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Springs Rent Report. Palm Springs rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palm Springs rents held steady over the past month

Palm Springs rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Springs stand at $939 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,175 for a two-bedroom. Palm Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Springs, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Palm Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Palm Springs, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Palm Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,175 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Palm Springs.
    • While Palm Springs' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Springs than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Palm Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

