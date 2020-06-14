31 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, CA

Apartment List
Downtown Palm Springs
7 Units Available
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
460 sqft
Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at La Ventana Apartments present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living nestled in a well-kept location.
Araby Commons
9 Units Available
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
768 sqft
Spacious apartments have plush carpet and breakfast bars. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from your patio or balcony. Several bus stops are located near your apartment.

1 Unit Available
3617 Quiet Side St
3617 Quiet Side Street, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
833 sqft
3617 Quiet Side St Available 08/01/20 Palermo,unfurnished,Long Term - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo with wonderful mountain views in the gated 2007 community of Palermo,off Indian Canyon in Palm Springs! Enjoy dramatic modern architecture,

Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207
575 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
589 sqft
Remolded 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo with Great Mountain Views! - Welcome Home to your charming 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo! COMING SOON! UNFURNISHED! This Condo has recently been remolded and is ready for move in! All appliances are included.

Palm Springs Villas
1 Unit Available
701 N Los Felices Circle West L116
701 Los Felices Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
589 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II L116 - Palm Springs Villas Unfurnished Frequently Asked Questions: STATUS: Occupied AVAILABILITY DATE: 6/1/2020 PET RESTRICTIONS: ****Cats and small dogs**** SMOKING: Non-Smoking MOVE-IN FEE: 1st Months Rent & Security

Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208
2825 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Hit Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee All applicants must have the

1 Unit Available
401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111
401 South El Cielo Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
768 sqft
Desert La Palme. Long Term,Furnished. - Central Palm Springs location.Fully furnished.Close to four restaurants,deli and airport. Level throughout in quiet South /East corner. A few steps to pool/spa and tennis.

1 Unit Available
400 N. Sunrise Way, #251
400 North Sunrise Way, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
Palm Springs 1 bedroom condo, fully equipped! - COMING SOON in 45 DAY OR LESS! This lovely 2nd floor condo is a really well laid out 1 bedroom condo with lovely upgrades.

1 Unit Available
1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209
1655 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
Beautiful Palm Springs Condo - **Coming Soon** This amazing 1 bedroom 1 bath unit is simply stunning, It comes fully furnished with exquisite furnishings.

Midtown Palm Springs
1 Unit Available
222 N Calle El Segundo Apt 529
222 North Calle El Segundo, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
596 sqft
Palm Springs Vacation ID: 7161 See additional rates below. Plaza Villas condo (1 Bed / 1 Bath) available Short Term Rental. Downtown designer condo with loads of upgrades.

Baristo
1 Unit Available
280 S Avenida Caballeros
280 South Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
1082 sqft
Seasonal Rental with Incredible Views & Elegant Upgrades! Welcome to Caballeros Estates! The epitome of downtown Palm Springs living, this gorgeous 1 BR +Den 1.

Palm Springs Villas
1 Unit Available
2809 E Los Felices Circle
2809 Los Felices Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
589 sqft
This treanquil Ground Floor Corner unit condo is ready for you to bring you clothes and relax. It is offered Furnished currently but can be unfurnished if needed as well.

1 Unit Available
5301 E Waverly Drive
5301 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
887 sqft
Long term or seasonal available.. Seasonal rates vary, long term at $1,450/month. Call for seasonal rates.

Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
2860 Los Felices Road
2860 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
589 sqft
November, December 2019 & January 2020 still available. April & May 2020 still available. Summer rates will start June 1, 2020.

Downtown Palm Springs
1 Unit Available
470 S Calle Encilia
470 South Calle Encilia, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
568 sqft
Great 1 bedroom condo at the Biarritz. Close to downtown, this condo has covered gated parking, laundry in the building, 2 patios, one overlooking the pool and tennis. Close to everything Palm Springs has to offer...dining shopping and nightlife.

1 Unit Available
5300 E Waverly Drive
5300 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
711 sqft
Long term unfurnished. Available after 06/15. This upstairs 1 bedroom 2 baths unit offers all: newer kitchen appliances including washer and dryer. Spacious balcony with a pool view.

Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
470 N Villa Court
470 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
589 sqft
Upgraded unfurnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom top floor corner unit condo. Best location in the building with an extra dining room window providing extra light within and spectacular mountain views.
1 Unit Available
28386 Desert Princess Drive
28386 Desert Princess Drive, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
851 sqft
Beautifully Furnished seasonal rental. 1 bedroom 2 bath condo in the lovely Desert Princess Community. Beautiful views of the Golf course, upgraded kitchen, floors and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
9643 Spyglass Ave #30
9643 Spyglass Avenue, Riverside County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Furnished or Unfurnished 1 bedroom Condo in Mission Lakes CC - Spectacular Condo in Mission Lakes Country Club! 1 Bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit, open, bright and updated throughout. Comes furnished. Balcony off bedroom with mountain views.

1 Unit Available
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25
70100 Mirage Cove Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
763 sqft
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 Available 07/10/20 Rancho Mirage, Upgraded 1 bedroom with 2 CAR GARAGE AND ALL APPLIANCES! - This is a great unit in the Highly Desirable boutique community of Small Mountain.

Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
101 La Cerra Drive
101 La Cerra Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
882 sqft
1 bedroom, 1.5 bath - This furnished vacation rental in Rancho Mirage is completely renovated with one of the most coveted views in Sunrise Country Club.

Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
43 La Ronda Drive
43 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
854 sqft
Turnkey furnished,spectacular views, VERY CLEAN 1 BR, 1.5 Ba in very desireable Sunrise C.C. Lovely neutral colors, tasteful furnishings throughout. Sofa bed in living area. 1 car garage w/storage.

Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
42 La Ronda Drive
42 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
882 sqft
A unique opportunity to be able to rent a 'turn-key' furnished stunning home in Sunrise county club. Available for long term starting June 1st. Best applicant gets the home. Call today to schedule an appointment.

1 Unit Available
69747 Barranca Court
69747 Barranca Ct, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
780 sqft
Cute and cozy ~ this upgraded condo could be an ideal full time residence.

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Springs Rent Report. Palm Springs rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Springs Rent Report. Palm Springs rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palm Springs rents held steady over the past month

Palm Springs rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Springs stand at $939 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,175 for a two-bedroom. Palm Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Springs, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Palm Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Palm Springs, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Palm Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,175 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Palm Springs.
    • While Palm Springs' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Springs than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Palm Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

