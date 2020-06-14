107 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, CA with garage

Apartment List
Palm Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Miraleste Palms
1 Unit Available
1528 N VIA MIRALESTE
1528 North via Miraleste, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1527 sqft
Modern Townhouse style condo in the prefect central Palm Springs location. 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 car garage with direct access, Huge walled in patio. Each bedroom has a private bath and a balcony.

Sunrise Park
1 Unit Available
2260 Terry Lane
2260 East Terry Lane, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Vacant and available now Large lot and pool, mid century single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, living room, Fireplace dining area, in Palm Springs, water, pool service, tree trimming included with rent.

Sonora Sunrise
1 Unit Available
1934 Grand Bahama Drive
1934 Grand Bahama Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Modern, Bright and Clean. This swinging 1972 condo has all the groovy of classic Palm Springs. Fully furnished in stylish decor and just steps away from the pool. Mountain views abound in the front of the home and around the pool/Jacuzzi.

Historic Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
251 Calle Tranquillo
251 Calle Tranquillo, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2090 sqft
May - Oct 2020 - $4500/mo, Nov/Dec 2020 - $5500, Jan - April 2021 $6500/mo - Location, location, location in the HEART of Downtown Palm Springs.

Demuth Park West
1 Unit Available
913 Arroyo Vista Drive
913 East Arroyo Vista Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1210 sqft
Completely remodeled pool home in Demuth Park. Home has been tastefully furnished and ready for move-in. Home features 3 bedrooms with ceramic floors, stainless steel appliances, glass garage door for one car garage.

Desert Park Estates
1 Unit Available
2750 N Chuperosa Road
2750 North Chuperosa Road, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1320 sqft
Cozy comfortable and recently updated four bedroom two bath residence is the perfect long term lease. Fully furnished, the open floor plan highlights great spaces perfect for entertaining.

Melody Ranch
1 Unit Available
2350 Miramonte Circle
2350 Mira Monte Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1264 sqft
**Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is your opportunity to rent a fully remodeled Villa in desirable Canyon Sands. This seasonal rental features two spacious bedrooms with en-suite baths.

Uptown Palm Springs
1 Unit Available
4141 Sadao Court
4141 Sadao Ct, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2060 sqft
**Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.

Sonora Sunrise
1 Unit Available
1009 St Lucia Circle
1009 Saint Lucia Circle, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1576 sqft
SEASONAL AVAILABLE!! Well maintained condo in the Sunrise Villas of South Palm Springs. Unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including an office space. Washer and dryer are located inside the unit with direct access to the garage.

Desert Highland - Gateway Estates
1 Unit Available
503 Paragon Loop
503 Paragon Loop, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1738 sq ft. Upstairs has dual master suites, both with double vanity sinks and walk in showers. Both have walk in closets and sliding glass doors to a private deck. The laundry room is upstairs and another outdoor deck.

Mountain Gate
1 Unit Available
1068 Mira Luna
1068 Mira Luna, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1630 sqft
Move in Now! 3 BD, 2 Bath in gated community with pools, spas, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, BBQ area, and playground. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, center island and pantry.

Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208
2825 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Hit Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee All applicants must have the

Baristo
1 Unit Available
233 Villorrio Drive East #33
233 Villorrio Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1521 sqft
2 Bedroom Gem of A Home in Villorrio! - **Coming Soon** This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes.

Racquet Club Estates
1 Unit Available
653 E Spencer Drive
653 East Spencer Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
653 E Spencer Drive Available 08/07/20 Spencer Mid-Century Modern - This professionally decorated, Palm Springs 3 bedroom 2 bath Mid-Century Modern home is located in Racquet Club Estates close to the heart of Palm Springs best shopping,

Sonora Sunrise
1 Unit Available
1182 Holly Oak Circle
1182 Holly Oak Circle, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1518 sqft
1182 Holly Oak Circle Available 08/01/20 'Sunrise East' Executive Utopia Home - Centrally located in Palm Springs in a very charming and picturesque setting. 7-12 month term lease desired. Price given for a tenancy through December,2020.

Chino Canyon
1 Unit Available
2032 Mira Vista
2032 North Mira Vista Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1088 sqft
Casa De Oro - Available Now Wonderful unit in Casa De Oro, located adjacent to one of the best neighborhoods in Central Palm Springs, Old Las Palmas.

Gene Autry
1 Unit Available
2330 N Los Alamos Rd
2330 North Los Alamos Road, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2330 N Los Alamos Rd Available 06/15/20 4 Bd/ 2 Bath House with pool in Palm Springs **Desert Properties *** - Coming Soon!!!!! Completely Remodeled, 4 bedroom House in the beautiful Palm Springs ,located at 2330 N.

Palm Springs Villas
1 Unit Available
701 N Los Felices Circle West L116
701 Los Felices Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
589 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II L116 - Palm Springs Villas Unfurnished Frequently Asked Questions: STATUS: Occupied AVAILABILITY DATE: 6/1/2020 PET RESTRICTIONS: ****Cats and small dogs**** SMOKING: Non-Smoking MOVE-IN FEE: 1st Months Rent & Security

Historic Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
247 S Cahuilla Rd
247 South Cahuilla Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
2328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days)! Located in the Historic Tennis Club District and just a five-minute stroll to S. Palm Canyon Road shops, restaurants and entertainment. Extraordinary Town Home (2 bed/2.

Baristo
1 Unit Available
1542 E Baristo Rd
1542 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1475 sqft
Mountain views from the pool. This beautiful, large two bedroom, 2.5 bath (F, F, 1/2) condo located in the heart of Palm Springs on Baristo Rd.

1 Unit Available
6071 Arroyo Road - 1
6071 Arroyo Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Study room or extra room 2 Stories All the features of the Associations included! 2 stories apartment. Beautiful area in Palm Spring with 2 rooms upstairs and full bathroom. You have an extra room downstairs or studio.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Springs

Cathedral Canyon Country Club
1 Unit Available
68563 Paseo Real
68563 Paseo Real, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1505 sqft
Cozy Townhome condo is the perfect place to call your winter home! Located inside the gates of Cathedral Canyon Country Club, this condo features a homey vibe.

1 Unit Available
67375 Garbino Road
67375 Garbino Road, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1801 sqft
Very nice home with vaulted ceilings, private front courtyard, 3 car garage, RV parking, mountain views, tile floors in living areas, privacy and more. Fresh paint, carpet, brand new windows, upcoming landscape overhaul - this home is very nice!

Cathedral Canyon Country Club
1 Unit Available
68443 Paseo Real
68443 Paseo Real, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Cathedral Canyon Country Club - Located in the heart of Cathedral City is this stunning condominium in a gated golf course community. Amenities everywhere plus a clubhouse restaurant! A beautiful 18-hole course with greenbelt nearly everywhere.
City Guide for Palm Springs, CA

"Palm Springs - I Love You, you mean so much to me, that warm sunshine above you, just sets my spirit free" -- Danney Ball, Palm Springs I Love You

Palm Springs is a reference to both the native California fan palm and an older Spanish name for the region ("The Palm of Gods Hand") is the kind of city that can exist only in California: a mess of neon lights and kitschy hotels sitting next to stunning modernist architecture and gorgeous desert landscapes. Originally a Native American settlement a gazillion years ago, the growth of Palm Springs coincided with the growth of Hollywood in the 1900s, when movie stars sought to escape L.A.'s noise for this idyllic desert location. As a city, Palm Springs was imagined in the afterglow of The Big Orange to the west, which is why the area is unapologetically kitschy and unashamedly extravagant. Where else in the world are you going to find a 20-foot statue of Marilyn Monroe in her famous white dress? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

