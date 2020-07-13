Villas Boutique

Lease Length: 9, 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $1,000 (1 Bedroom), $1,500 (2 Bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Pet restrictions
Dogs
Cats
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units