Last updated July 14 2020

Villas Boutique

1700 S Araby Dr · (760) 209-1133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1000 off move-in on select units. Call today and schedule your personalized virtual or self-guided tour!
Location

1700 S Araby Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Araby Commons

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas Boutique.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
granite counters
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
nest technology
online portal
smoke-free community
Live in your vacation destination. Imagine living fabulously at Villa Boutique Apartment Homes, just minutes away from the famous and historical downtown Palm Springs. Enjoy the tranquility of lounging in a cabana and soaking in the sun or gazing at the stars at night while relaxing in our spa. Our BBQ area is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a meal poolside. Our professional onsite management team offers stellar customer service with a personal touch.Villa Boutique offers breathtaking views of the San Jacinto, Santa Rosa, and San Gorgonio Mountains, you’ll be just minutes from luxurious shopping, dining and entertainment. Your home is conveniently located on Highway 111. For more of an active lifestyle, you’ll thoroughly enjoy beautiful hiking trails and prestigious golf courses. The location could not be more perfect!

Villa Boutique offers newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes along with two sparkling pool areas and a brand new Bark Park for your furry loved one

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $1,000 (1 Bedroom), $1,500 (2 Bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Pet restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas Boutique have any available units?
Villas Boutique doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Springs, CA.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas Boutique have?
Some of Villas Boutique's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas Boutique currently offering any rent specials?
Villas Boutique is offering the following rent specials: $1000 off move-in on select units. Call today and schedule your personalized virtual or self-guided tour!
Is Villas Boutique pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas Boutique is pet friendly.
Does Villas Boutique offer parking?
Yes, Villas Boutique offers parking.
Does Villas Boutique have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas Boutique offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas Boutique have a pool?
Yes, Villas Boutique has a pool.
Does Villas Boutique have accessible units?
Yes, Villas Boutique has accessible units.
Does Villas Boutique have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas Boutique has units with dishwashers.
