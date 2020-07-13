Villas Boutique

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub granite counters smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park parking pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed accessible cc payments e-payments guest parking nest technology online portal smoke-free community

Live in your vacation destination. Imagine living fabulously at Villa Boutique Apartment Homes, just minutes away from the famous and historical downtown Palm Springs. Enjoy the tranquility of lounging in a cabana and soaking in the sun or gazing at the stars at night while relaxing in our spa. Our BBQ area is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a meal poolside. Our professional onsite management team offers stellar customer service with a personal touch.Villa Boutique offers breathtaking views of the San Jacinto, Santa Rosa, and San Gorgonio Mountains, you’ll be just minutes from luxurious shopping, dining and entertainment. Your home is conveniently located on Highway 111. For more of an active lifestyle, you’ll thoroughly enjoy beautiful hiking trails and prestigious golf courses. The location could not be more perfect!



Villa Boutique offers newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes along with two sparkling pool areas and a brand new Bark Park for your furry loved one