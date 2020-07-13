Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:31 AM

47 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, CA

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
2 Units Available
Los Compadres
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
975 sqft
At Desert Flower, our goal is to make our residents smile. And, all modesty aside, we do this pretty well. Matter of fact, our residents rated us 5 plus Stars for service, in a recent nationwide survey.

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Sonora Sunrise
1934 Grand Bahama Drive
1934 Grand Bahama Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Modern, Bright and Clean. This swinging 1972 condo has all the groovy of classic Palm Springs. Fully furnished in stylish decor and just steps away from the pool. Mountain views abound in the front of the home and around the pool/Jacuzzi.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Sonora Sunrise
1009 St Lucia Circle
1009 Saint Lucia Circle, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1576 sqft
SEASONAL AVAILABLE!! Well maintained condo in the Sunrise Villas of South Palm Springs. Unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including an office space. Washer and dryer are located inside the unit with direct access to the garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palm Springs Villas
675 Los Felices Cir N #J115
675 N Los Felices Cir W, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II #115 - Ground Floor, faces Pool, Amazing Mountain Views, Parking Steps Away. Welcome to your home-away-from-home, a pleasant and quiet ground floor unit at Palm Springs Villas II.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baristo
233 Villorrio Drive East #33
233 Villorrio Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1521 sqft
2 Bedroom Gem of A Home in Villorrio! - This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes. You'll walk into your private courtyard with steps leading directly to living area with high ceilings.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Uptown Palm Springs
4141 Sadao Court
4141 Sadao Ct, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2060 sqft
Brand New Pool Home in Escena! - **Seasonal rental is not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Melody Ranch
2488 Miramonte Cir W #A
2488 Mira Monte Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1180 sqft
2488 Miramonte Cir W #A Available 08/01/20 Canyon Sands Seasonal/Monthly Rental Villa - Fully furnished level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, desirable 'A' villa with high open beamed ceilings. Private patio/yard w/BBQ.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Araby Commons
1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23
1881 Araby Drive, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2184 sqft
Short Term Rental ... Call for Rates. Located in popular Coco Cabana on Fee Land in South Palm Springs, this spacious 2BR/2Bath renovated, end unit condo boasts 2184 sq. ft.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
421 N Farrell Dr
421 North Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1375 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (3 Day Minimum)... PS ID# of 3695 NEW LISTING OF REMODELED PROPERTY! Enjoy mountain views, beautiful sunrises and gorgeous sunsets from the backyard pool and jacuzzi and most every room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Four Seasons
2314 Savanna Way
2314 Savanna Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2023 sqft
This Four Seasons Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great long term stay or shorter respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Four Seasons
1344 Esperanza Trl
1344 Esperanza Trail, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2637 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! 30-Day Minimum! CALL FOR SPECIALS THRU SEPTEMBER 2019!! This 4-bedroom 3 bath home is located in the FOUR SEASONS Community of Palm Springs! With picturesque views of the mountains, patio, and private swimming pool.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320
130 West Racquet Club Road, Palm Springs, CA
Studio
$2,900
600 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL Palm Springs TOT Permit #7445 Welcome to this spacious, light-filled 600 sq. ft.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chino Canyon
1852 Mira Loma
1852 North Mira Loma Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
1852 Mira Loma Available 08/02/20 Casa De Oro 1852 - Newly renovated townhouse features new tile floors, new baseboards, fresh paint; new kitchen with soft close cabinets, counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and ceiling fans installed

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 E Racquet Club # 51 - 51
200 East Racquet Club Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
200 E Racquet Club # 51 - 51 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Condo with Gorgeous Views Huge Private Yard and Stainless Steel Appliances - Newly renovated, ground floor condo with stunning Mountain Views.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Racquet Club West
550 North Villa Court
550 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
589 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Great views from this second story FULLY FURNISHED Condo.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Palm Springs
277 E. Alejo Rd. Unit 218
277 East Alejo Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1014 sqft
277 E. Alejo Rd.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Springs

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
67760 Rio Vista Drive
67760 Rio Vista Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1590 sqft
- Please call with inquiries or to schedule a showing at (909) 240-3280. Single story home offers great fit and finish with fresh paint and neutral tile flooring.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
68443 Paseo Real
68443 Paseo Real, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Cathedral Canyon Country Club - Located in the heart of Cathedral City is this stunning condominium in a gated golf course community. Amenities everywhere plus a clubhouse restaurant! A beautiful 18-hole course with greenbelt nearly everywhere.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Springs

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Mirage
71479 San Gorgonio Rd.
71479 San Gorgonio Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2417 sqft
Rancho Mirage Vacation Home - Luxurious Modern Desert Oasis DREAM GETAWAY! - Book your dream desert getaway today! Available short or long term. Fully equipped to accommodate 12 guests. Gorgeous modern open floor plan.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
27205 Landau Blvd
27205 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1727 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Contemporary 3 bed/2 bath beautifully FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED home! - AVAILABLE NOW! This vibrant and chic 3 bedroom private residence includes a spacious yard inclusive to your very own PRIVATE POOL and is ready for an immediate long

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Los Cocos
37882 Los Cocos Drive
37882 Los Cocos Drive West, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1872 sqft
Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Country Club
3 La Cerra Circle
3 La Cerra Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1320 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath 1320 sq. ft. Located on the 9th fairway in a nice cul-de-sac close to the main entrance. Pool just one unit away and just a block away from the clubhouse. Open floor plan with great natural light and courtyard entry.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Desert Hot Springs East
12585 Maui Way
12585 Maui Way, Desert Hot Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Desert Hot Springs. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and wifi and utilities .

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Desert Hot Springs
66618 Acoma Ave. #1
66618 Acoma Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
814 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom, 2 bath - Cute 1 bedroom, 2 bath, perfect roommate setup. Large bedroom with bath and large living area with bath and nice size kitchen. Tenant pays electric only, Landlord pays water, trash & gas.

Palm Springs rents increased moderately over the past month

Palm Springs rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Springs stand at $942 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,179 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Palm Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Springs, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents increased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Palm Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Palm Springs, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Palm Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,179 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Palm Springs' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Springs than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,638, which is more than twice the price in Palm Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

