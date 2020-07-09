166 Luxury Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, CA

AL
Rent Report
Palm Springs

July 2020 Palm Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Springs Rent Report. Palm Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palm Springs rents increased moderately over the past month

Palm Springs rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Springs stand at $942 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,179 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Palm Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Springs, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents increased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Palm Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Palm Springs, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Palm Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,179 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Palm Springs' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Springs than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,638, which is more than twice the price in Palm Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

