Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at La Ventana Apartments present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living nestled in a well-kept location. Having Westfield Palm Desert Mall, great schools, and delicious local eateries nearby are just some of the great aspects of Palm Springs, California. Let us be the gateway to your future. With our central location, everything you desire is only a short trip away.



Offering beautiful one and two bedroom floor plans, La Ventana is designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Our four floor plans reflect spacious living and feature fully equipped all-electric kitchens, window coverings, linen closet, plush carpeting, and wood-style flooring. Select homes feature vaulted ceilings and spectacular views. Remember to bring your pets too; we would love to welcome them with open arms.



Here at La Ventana, we pride ourselves on providing our residents with the best community amenities in the business. Relax by our shimmering swimming pool, spend the afternoon surfing the net in our clubhouse with library and TV, work out in the fitness center, or get some laundry done at our convenient laundry center. Surrounded by stunning landscape, parks, trails, and accessible recreational areas in Palm Springs, our community is ready for you to take a step towards true refined living. Call us for a personal tour and experience the excellence of exquisite apartment home living.