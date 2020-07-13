All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like La Ventana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
La Ventana
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

La Ventana

Open Now until 5pm
300 S Calle El Segundo · (760) 891-5603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
Downtown Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

300 S Calle El Segundo, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Downtown Palm Springs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 18 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 76 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 97 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 136 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 21 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from La Ventana.

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at La Ventana Apartments present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living nestled in a well-kept location. Having Westfield Palm Desert Mall, great schools, and delicious local eateries nearby are just some of the great aspects of Palm Springs, California. Let us be the gateway to your future. With our central location, everything you desire is only a short trip away.\n\nOffering beautiful one and two bedroom floor plans, La Ventana is designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Our four floor plans reflect spacious living and feature fully equipped all-electric kitchens, window coverings, linen closet, plush carpeting, and wood-style flooring. Select homes feature vaulted ceilings and spectacular views. Remember to bring your pets too; we would love to welcome them with open arms.\n\nHere at La Ventana, we pride ourselves on providing our residents with the best community amenities in the business. Relax by our shimmering swimming pool, spend the afternoon surfing the net in our clubhouse with library and TV, work out in the fitness center, or get some laundry done at our convenient laundry center. Surrounded by stunning landscape, parks, trails, and accessible recreational areas in Palm Springs, our community is ready for you to take a step towards true refined living. Call us for a personal tour and experience the excellence of exquisite apartment home living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does La Ventana have any available units?
La Ventana has 7 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
Is La Ventana currently offering any rent specials?
La Ventana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is La Ventana pet-friendly?
No, La Ventana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does La Ventana offer parking?
No, La Ventana does not offer parking.
Does La Ventana have units with washers and dryers?
No, La Ventana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does La Ventana have a pool?
No, La Ventana does not have a pool.
Does La Ventana have accessible units?
No, La Ventana does not have accessible units.
Does La Ventana have units with dishwashers?
No, La Ventana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does La Ventana have units with air conditioning?
No, La Ventana does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for La Ventana?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs Apartments with BalconyPalm Springs Apartments with Parking
Palm Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Redlands, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
Alpine, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Araby Commons

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity