154 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, CA with pool

2 Units Available
Los Compadres
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
975 sqft
At Desert Flower, our goal is to make our residents smile. And, all modesty aside, we do this pretty well. Matter of fact, our residents rated us 5 plus Stars for service, in a recent nationwide survey.

1 Unit Available
Taquitz Canyon River Estates
195 E Ocotillo Avenue
195 Ocotillo Avenue, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1730 sqft
Stately beyond imagination. Turnkey-Furnished. Charming Old World Spanish style home tucked away on a quiet street in the coveted South Palm Springs neighborhood of Tahquitz River Estates. Three Bedrooms, Three Baths, with spacious detached Casita.

1 Unit Available
Historic Tennis Club
251 Calle Tranquillo
251 Calle Tranquillo, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2090 sqft
May - Oct 2020 - $4500/mo, Nov/Dec 2020 - $5500, Jan - April 2021 $6500/mo - Location, location, location in the HEART of Downtown Palm Springs.

1 Unit Available
Sonora Sunrise
1934 Grand Bahama Drive
1934 Grand Bahama Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Modern, Bright and Clean. This swinging 1972 condo has all the groovy of classic Palm Springs. Fully furnished in stylish decor and just steps away from the pool. Mountain views abound in the front of the home and around the pool/Jacuzzi.

1 Unit Available
Demuth Park West
3861 E Camino San Miguel
3861 E Camino San Miguel, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1500 sqft
Beautiful mid-century style home behind the red door! The property is completely enclosed and gated for your quiet enjoyment. This pristine vacation rental has lovely lush landscaping in your private courtyard.

1 Unit Available
Melody Ranch
2345 S Cherokee Way
2345 S Cherokee Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
960 sqft
This is the one! Tastefully renovated and furnished 2 Bed condo is offered long term only.

1 Unit Available
5301 E Waverly Drive
5301 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location! $1,800 seasonal rate. In Palm Canyon Villas in south Palm Springs! Charming fully furnished one bedroom, two bathroom condo located on the bottom floor just steps away from the beautiful and well kept community pool.

1 Unit Available
Desert Highland - Gateway Estates
503 Paragon Loop
503 Paragon Loop, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1738 sq ft. Upstairs has dual master suites, both with double vanity sinks and walk in showers. Both have walk in closets and sliding glass doors to a private deck. The laundry room is upstairs and another outdoor deck.

1 Unit Available
Racquet Club West
470 N. Villa Ct, #204
470 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
589 sqft
Uptown Furnished Condominium,Long Term - Racket Club West,set just a few blocks from Palm Canyon Drive. Bldg 8-470. A quiet setting in the back with a view.Enjoy a furnished,1 bedroom 1 bath retreat.

1 Unit Available
Racquet Club West
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208
2825 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Hit Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee All applicants must have the

1 Unit Available
5300 E Waverly Drive #B4
5300 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Seasonal 1Bed with a Den in Palm Springs Golf and Tennis - **Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.

1 Unit Available
Melody Ranch
2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A
2350 Mira Monte Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1264 sqft
Renovated Canyon Sands Condo! - **Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is your opportunity to rent a fully remodeled Villa in desirable Canyon Sands.

1 Unit Available
2995 Sundance E Circle
2995 Sundance Circle East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1855 sqft
2995 Sundance E Circle Available 08/07/20 Sundance Resort 2995 - This is a wonderful upgraded condo in the exclusive, gated community of Sundance Resorts. Minutes from downtown, restaurants and shopping.

1 Unit Available
Racquet Club West
2875 N Los Felices Road
2875 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
593 sqft
Great location! 1st floor unit in the Palm Springs Villas, close to the pool! Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom with upgraded flooring and upgraded kitchen. Easy freeway access and close to downtown Palm Springs shopping and dining!

1 Unit Available
Midtown Palm Springs
1150 E Amado Road
1150 East Amado Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
633 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease this nicely upgraded unit located in the highly desirable Casa Verde complex. It is ideally located in central Palm Springs.

1 Unit Available
Sonora Sunrise
1009 St Lucia Circle
1009 Saint Lucia Circle, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1576 sqft
SEASONAL AVAILABLE!! Well maintained condo in the Sunrise Villas of South Palm Springs. Unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including an office space. Washer and dryer are located inside the unit with direct access to the garage.

1 Unit Available
Baristo
1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27
1050 East Ramon Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 Available 08/07/20 Remolded 1 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom Condo for rent with Great Amenities and Heated Pool! - COMING SOON, August 7th! This is a Beautifully remolded 1 Bedroom 1.

1 Unit Available
3617 Quiet Side St
3617 Quiet Side Street, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
833 sqft
3617 Quiet Side St Available 08/01/20 Palermo,UNFIRNISHED,Long Term - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo with wonderful mountain views in the gated 2007 community of Palermo,off Indian Canyon in Palm Springs! Enjoy dramatic modern architecture,

1 Unit Available
500 S Farrell Drive
500 Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Seasonal Rental in Mesquite Country Club - **Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is a fantastic Seasonal (Short-Term) Rental.

1 Unit Available
Palm Springs Villas
675 Los Felices Cir N #J115
675 N Los Felices Cir W, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II #115 - Ground Floor, faces Pool, Amazing Mountain Views, Parking Steps Away. Welcome to your home-away-from-home, a pleasant and quiet ground floor unit at Palm Springs Villas II.

1 Unit Available
Baristo
233 Villorrio Drive East #33
233 Villorrio Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1525 sqft
2 Bedroom Gem of A Home in Villorrio! - This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes. You'll walk into your private courtyard with steps leading directly to living area with high ceilings.

1 Unit Available
401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111
401 South El Cielo Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert La Palme. Furnished. - Central Palm Springs location.Fully furnished.Long term 7-12 months- or- Seasonal term 3-6 months,with a $200 adder for owner paid utilities.Close to four restaurants,deli and airport.

1 Unit Available
Baristo
871 E. Arenas Road
871 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1176 sqft
Casita Arenas Furnished Condominium - May to Dec open at $1895/month. Tenant pays gas,electric,WIFI,cable,from May-Dec. An 'all inclusive' monthly term is available at $2395/month.Baristo neighborhood. Quiet complex of only 40 units.

1 Unit Available
Racquet Club Estates
653 E Spencer Drive
653 East Spencer Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
653 E Spencer Drive Available 08/07/20 Spencer Mid-Century Modern - This professionally decorated, Palm Springs 3 bedroom 2 bath Mid-Century Modern home is located in Racquet Club Estates close to the heart of Palm Springs best shopping,

July 2020 Palm Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Springs Rent Report. Palm Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Springs Rent Report. Palm Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palm Springs rents increased moderately over the past month

Palm Springs rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Springs stand at $942 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,179 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Palm Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Springs, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents increased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Palm Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Palm Springs, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Palm Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,179 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Palm Springs' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Springs than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,638, which is more than twice the price in Palm Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

