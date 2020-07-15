/
Loma Linda University
16 Apartments For Rent Near Loma Linda University
6 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,616
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
3 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
$1,525
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,752
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
8 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
1 Unit Available
2183 Colunga Street
2183 Colunga Street, Colton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1836 sqft
This updated home is located just minutes from the 215. It features wood flooring and high ceilings downstairs. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
Reche Canyon
2217 Cahuilla Street
2217 Cahuilla Street, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
2217 Cahuilla Street Available 07/15/20 Clean and Spacious Condo - At 1475 sq ft this 2 bedroom 2 bath CONDO Located in the desirable Indian Knolls community, in a park like grounds.
1 Unit Available
26200 Redlands Blvd #119 - 26200 Redlands Blvd #119
26200 Redlands Boulevard, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
994 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Loma Linda - This two bedroom, 2 bath home is located minutes from LLUMC and VA. Both bedrooms include walk in closets, wood floor, Property includes refrigerator and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
10976 Ragsdale Rd
10976 Ragsdale Road, Loma Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2186 sqft
10976 Ragsdale Rd Available 08/01/20 10976 Ragsdale Rd Loma Linda - Beautiful 2 story home in Loma Linda. 2186 sq ft 4 bed 3 bath with 2 car garage. Fenced yard, central A/C and auto sprinklers.
1 Unit Available
26145 Windsor Drive
26145 Windsor Drive, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2342 sqft
South of Barton Home close to Bryn Mawr Elementary. 3 bedrooms + a bonus room. 2.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms are upstairs. Combination of wood and tile floors throughout. 3 car garage. Lots of fruit trees in the back yard.
1 Unit Available
26003 Reed Way
26003 Reed Way, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2312 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME THAT OVERLOOKS PARK SETTING LIKE GROUNDS WITH OVER-SIZED KIDS PLAY YARD EQUIPMENT AND COVERED PATIO TO ENJOY YOUR EVENINGS. HOME IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION.
1 Unit Available
San Timeteo-Live Oak Canyon
26470 First St
26470 1st Street, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 House for Rent Loma Linda - Property Id: 140841 SHOWING Saturday and Sunday 7/18&7/19 10:00am-6:00pm Please phone John 760-420-5600 if you are interested. This house has a bonus room too. It could be a home office.
1 Unit Available
Riverview
1565 Coulston Street
1565 East Coulston Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
864 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Features 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Family Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Granite Counters, Wood Floors Tile Floors and One Car Detached Garage and One Covered Carport and much more.
1 Unit Available
26147 Wallack Place
26147 Wallack Place, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2824 sqft
Sprawling 2824 Square foot single family home in the heart of Loma Linda with 3 Master Bedrooms & 4 bathrooms! One of the bedrooms is downstairs and the other two are upstairs on opposite ends of the house....
1 Unit Available
Reche Canyon
2130 Westwood Street
2130 Westwood St, Colton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1809 sqft
Single Level updated home with 180-degree views; large living area; fully tiled dining and kitchen; laundry area inside; Views from living room and 2 bedrooms including master bedroom; full-length patio with access from living and master; 2 car
1 Unit Available
11572 Nelson St
11572 Nelson Street, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2014 sqft
Large Home Near VA and LLUMC - This large 5 bedroom 3 bath home is near the VA and LLUMC. It features a large living room, a large formal dining room, an open kitchen with a beautiful island, and a downstairs office/work room.
1 Unit Available
1120 Canyon View Ln.
1120 Canyon View Lane, Colton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1137 sqft
Clean single story on Colton/Grand Terrace border - New paint, updated kitchen. Good size backyard. Close to shopping and schools. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5732724)
1 Unit Available
26133 Wallack Place, CA
26133 Wallack Place, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1415 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Loma Linda House Near Loma Linda University - SINGLE STORY ** GREAT LOCATION ** a single story in Loma Linda and south of Barton! Close to medical facilities, schools, shopping and freeway.
