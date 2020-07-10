All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Windrift Apartments

3500 Windrift Way · (760) 691-2973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 419 · Avail. now

$1,778

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,778

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 300 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,033

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 376 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,033

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 238 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,033

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windrift Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
carport
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Windrift Apartments in Oceanside, CA 92056 is less than 20 minutes from downtown Oceanside and Escondido. Our community is smoke free. Remodeled apartment homes have full size washers/dryers, wood style floors, updated appliances and cabinets, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, walk in closets, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies, extra storage space, and covered parking. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Gated, pet friendly community has two swimming pools and three fire pits, movie theater room, game room, barbecue/picnic area, on site recycling and car wash center. Updated high tech fitness center, rock climbing wall, spin cycle room and basketball court. Conveniently located between I 5 and I 15 with San Diego less than an hour away. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$750
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $75
Dogs
restrictions: Our apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $40/month. Covered carport parking options are available for residents. Surface lot, assigned: $20/month. We have open guest parking, limit 2 per apartment. Future Resident Parking available at the office.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windrift Apartments have any available units?
Windrift Apartments has 19 units available starting at $1,778 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does Windrift Apartments have?
Some of Windrift Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windrift Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Windrift Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windrift Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Windrift Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Windrift Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Windrift Apartments offers parking.
Does Windrift Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windrift Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windrift Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Windrift Apartments has a pool.
Does Windrift Apartments have accessible units?
No, Windrift Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Windrift Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Windrift Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Windrift Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

