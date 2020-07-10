Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access media room carport

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Windrift Apartments in Oceanside, CA 92056 is less than 20 minutes from downtown Oceanside and Escondido. Our community is smoke free. Remodeled apartment homes have full size washers/dryers, wood style floors, updated appliances and cabinets, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, walk in closets, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies, extra storage space, and covered parking. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Gated, pet friendly community has two swimming pools and three fire pits, movie theater room, game room, barbecue/picnic area, on site recycling and car wash center. Updated high tech fitness center, rock climbing wall, spin cycle room and basketball court. Conveniently located between I 5 and I 15 with San Diego less than an hour away. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.