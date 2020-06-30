All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42

910 North Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 North Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 Available 02/11/20 Live the beach life! 910 N. Pacific is just seconds from the sand! - Available February 11th! Feel like you are on vacation year round!

Lovely Upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath condo across the street from the beach! Community pool, spa, and tennis courts! Home features laminate flooring throughout. Large balcony connected to the master bedroom and living room. 1 parking space and storage closet in the underground garage. Trash, water, and sewer paid! Stove and dishwasher provided. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer also provided in "as is" condition. Owner will consider one small pet upon approval and with additional deposit. Security deposit is $2,200.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,900.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE2441505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 have any available units?
910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 have?
Some of 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 currently offering any rent specials?
910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 is pet friendly.
Does 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 offer parking?
Yes, 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 offers parking.
Does 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 have a pool?
Yes, 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 has a pool.
Does 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 have accessible units?
No, 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 does not have accessible units.
Does 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 has units with dishwashers.

