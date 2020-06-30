Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 Available 02/11/20 Live the beach life! 910 N. Pacific is just seconds from the sand! - Available February 11th! Feel like you are on vacation year round!



Lovely Upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath condo across the street from the beach! Community pool, spa, and tennis courts! Home features laminate flooring throughout. Large balcony connected to the master bedroom and living room. 1 parking space and storage closet in the underground garage. Trash, water, and sewer paid! Stove and dishwasher provided. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer also provided in "as is" condition. Owner will consider one small pet upon approval and with additional deposit. Security deposit is $2,200.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,900.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



