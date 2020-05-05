Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

869 Dana Point Way Available 08/09/19 Large Spacious 3 Bedroom Located in the Desirable Whelan Ranch Community with 2 Car Garage - Enjoy living in a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Condominium in the Whelan Ranch Community in Oceanside. Renting for $2500, security deposit $2500 (o.a.c.), refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave and washer/dryer included in this beautiful home sitting on top of 2 car garage. Private balcony, with a full size laundry room, master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. 1 year lease term, no pets, great location, close to all, shops, dining, easy freeway access. Community offers a pool/spa to enjoy during the hot summer days. Don't let this home pass you by. To view or further questions, please contact:



Available: 8/16/19



WeLease (619) 866-3400

www.weleaseusa.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5031270)