837 Muirfield Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single story home on a corner lot. Fireplace and built in shelving in the family room. Living room has lots of windows for natural light. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and sliding door to the back yard. Master bath has a soaking tub. Low maintenance back yard has fruit trees and a patio with furniture included. Washer and dryer in a laundry room. 2 car attached garage. Easy access to Hwy-76 and Mission. One small dog may be allowed upon approval. 2 year lease.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/680108



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

BRE License#: 01222003



The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.