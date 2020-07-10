All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

837 Muirfield Drive

837 Muirfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

837 Muirfield Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058
Oceanside Municipal Airport

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single story home on a corner lot. Fireplace and built in shelving in the family room. Living room has lots of windows for natural light. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and sliding door to the back yard. Master bath has a soaking tub. Low maintenance back yard has fruit trees and a patio with furniture included. Washer and dryer in a laundry room. 2 car attached garage. Easy access to Hwy-76 and Mission. One small dog may be allowed upon approval. 2 year lease.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/680108

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
BRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Muirfield Drive have any available units?
837 Muirfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 Muirfield Drive have?
Some of 837 Muirfield Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 Muirfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
837 Muirfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Muirfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 Muirfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 837 Muirfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 837 Muirfield Drive offers parking.
Does 837 Muirfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Muirfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Muirfield Drive have a pool?
No, 837 Muirfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 837 Muirfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 837 Muirfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Muirfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 Muirfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

