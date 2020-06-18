Amenities

826 Malibu Point Way Available 09/07/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2 Story Upgraded Condo- 1 Car Attached Garage- Whelan Ranch- Oceanside - This 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo features a 1 car attached garage with epoxy flooring, new dual pane windows and separate full-size laundry room. Kitchen features maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Fridge included. Dinette area off of kitchen which looks out to fully enclosed front stamped concrete patio. Living room features tile flooring and sliding glass door leading out to front patio. Downstairs also features half bath with tile flooring with upgraded vanity and fixtures. Upstairs features master bedroom with full length closet with closet organizers. Second bedroom features walk in closet. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans, recessed lights and views from window. Upstairs hall bath features tile flooring, single vanity and fully enclosed tub/ shower combo. Home features A/C and central heat. 1 additional dedicated parking spot in addition to one car attached garage. Complex features pool, jacuzzi and playground. Close to shops and eateries. Water sewer and trash included in rents.



Additional deposit required for approved pet.



