826 Malibu Point Way

826 Malibu Point Way · (858) 578-7284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

826 Malibu Point Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 826 Malibu Point Way · Avail. Sep 7

$2,100

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
826 Malibu Point Way Available 09/07/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2 Story Upgraded Condo- 1 Car Attached Garage- Whelan Ranch- Oceanside - This 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo features a 1 car attached garage with epoxy flooring, new dual pane windows and separate full-size laundry room. Kitchen features maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Fridge included. Dinette area off of kitchen which looks out to fully enclosed front stamped concrete patio. Living room features tile flooring and sliding glass door leading out to front patio. Downstairs also features half bath with tile flooring with upgraded vanity and fixtures. Upstairs features master bedroom with full length closet with closet organizers. Second bedroom features walk in closet. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans, recessed lights and views from window. Upstairs hall bath features tile flooring, single vanity and fully enclosed tub/ shower combo. Home features A/C and central heat. 1 additional dedicated parking spot in addition to one car attached garage. Complex features pool, jacuzzi and playground. Close to shops and eateries. Water sewer and trash included in rents.

Additional deposit required for approved pet.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic# 01856665

(RLNE5723616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Malibu Point Way have any available units?
826 Malibu Point Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Malibu Point Way have?
Some of 826 Malibu Point Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Malibu Point Way currently offering any rent specials?
826 Malibu Point Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Malibu Point Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 Malibu Point Way is pet friendly.
Does 826 Malibu Point Way offer parking?
Yes, 826 Malibu Point Way does offer parking.
Does 826 Malibu Point Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Malibu Point Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Malibu Point Way have a pool?
Yes, 826 Malibu Point Way has a pool.
Does 826 Malibu Point Way have accessible units?
No, 826 Malibu Point Way does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Malibu Point Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 Malibu Point Way does not have units with dishwashers.
