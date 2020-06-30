815 West Street

Amenities

RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT - 815 WEST ST. - Availabe NOW!! Cute and cozy coastal unit just blocks from the beach over 1,000 SQ FT! This recently remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath unit features fresh paint, new blinds, modern appliances and brand new carpet and wood laminate throughout. 1 car garage, front, back & side yards, washer/dryer hook ups in the garage. Landscaper included in rent! Available NOW for only 2300! This amazing deal wont last long call KIM at Ranch & Sea: 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com.



(RLNE4433933)