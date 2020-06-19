Amenities
702 Leonard Ave Available 03/14/20 2BR Home with a Crisp Look and a few Blocks to the Beach!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
2 bedroom 1 bath 1930's coastal home with vintage charm! Beautiful original hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and dining area. Custom paint colors feature coastal cool blues and greens. Wall AC unit. Walking distance to restaurants on Coast Hwy and only 1/2 mile to the beach! Kitchen appliances included dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator. Laundry room just off kitchen. Nice private backyard space, and detached one car garage. Gardening services included.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,125.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Patio, Eat in kitchen, Storage space, Family Room, 1 Story, Hardwood floors, Electric Laundry, Laundry Hook-ups, 1 Car Garage, Gardener included, Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/702-Leonard-Ave-Oceanside-CA-92054-1385/
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
