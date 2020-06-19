All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

702 Leonard Ave

702 Leonard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

702 Leonard Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
702 Leonard Ave Available 03/14/20 2BR Home with a Crisp Look and a few Blocks to the Beach!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
2 bedroom 1 bath 1930's coastal home with vintage charm! Beautiful original hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and dining area. Custom paint colors feature coastal cool blues and greens. Wall AC unit. Walking distance to restaurants on Coast Hwy and only 1/2 mile to the beach! Kitchen appliances included dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator. Laundry room just off kitchen. Nice private backyard space, and detached one car garage. Gardening services included.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,125.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Patio, Eat in kitchen, Storage space, Family Room, 1 Story, Hardwood floors, Electric Laundry, Laundry Hook-ups, 1 Car Garage, Gardener included, Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/702-Leonard-Ave-Oceanside-CA-92054-1385/

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2521008)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Leonard Ave have any available units?
702 Leonard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Leonard Ave have?
Some of 702 Leonard Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Leonard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
702 Leonard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Leonard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 702 Leonard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 702 Leonard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 702 Leonard Ave offers parking.
Does 702 Leonard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Leonard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Leonard Ave have a pool?
No, 702 Leonard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 702 Leonard Ave have accessible units?
No, 702 Leonard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Leonard Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Leonard Ave has units with dishwashers.

