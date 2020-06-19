Amenities

702 Leonard Ave Available 03/14/20 2BR Home with a Crisp Look and a few Blocks to the Beach!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

2 bedroom 1 bath 1930's coastal home with vintage charm! Beautiful original hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and dining area. Custom paint colors feature coastal cool blues and greens. Wall AC unit. Walking distance to restaurants on Coast Hwy and only 1/2 mile to the beach! Kitchen appliances included dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator. Laundry room just off kitchen. Nice private backyard space, and detached one car garage. Gardening services included.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,125.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Patio, Eat in kitchen, Storage space, Family Room, 1 Story, Hardwood floors, Electric Laundry, Laundry Hook-ups, 1 Car Garage, Gardener included, Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary

Middle School: Lincoln Middle School

High School: Oceanside High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/702-Leonard-Ave-Oceanside-CA-92054-1385/



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE2521008)