Amenities
685 Parker St. Available 07/01/19 Come see this beautiful single story home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Located just outside of Camp Pendleton San Luis Rey Gate. 4 Bedroom- Single story home with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Tile and wood floors throughout. Home includes stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator (as-is), Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, and Washer and Dryer (as-is). Central Air Conditioning!
Enjoy the beautiful views from your backyard with lush fruit trees and a water wise drip system for irrigation. Gardener is included.
Pets are accepted upon approval and proof of current pet vaccinations are required.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Stove
Microwave (AS-IS)
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
1 Story
Tile Flooring
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Canyon View
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Del Rio Elementary
Middle School: Chavez Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/685-Parker-St--Oceanside-CA-92057-1864/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4940274)