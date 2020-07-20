Amenities

685 Parker St. Available 07/01/19 Come see this beautiful single story home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Located just outside of Camp Pendleton San Luis Rey Gate. 4 Bedroom- Single story home with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Tile and wood floors throughout. Home includes stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator (as-is), Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, and Washer and Dryer (as-is). Central Air Conditioning!

Enjoy the beautiful views from your backyard with lush fruit trees and a water wise drip system for irrigation. Gardener is included.

Pets are accepted upon approval and proof of current pet vaccinations are required.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Stove

Microwave (AS-IS)

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

1 Story

Tile Flooring

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Canyon View

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Del Rio Elementary

Middle School: Chavez Middle School

High School: El Camino High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



