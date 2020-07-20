All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 685 Parker St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
685 Parker St.
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

685 Parker St.

685 Parker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

685 Parker Street, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
685 Parker St. Available 07/01/19 Come see this beautiful single story home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Located just outside of Camp Pendleton San Luis Rey Gate. 4 Bedroom- Single story home with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Tile and wood floors throughout. Home includes stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator (as-is), Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, and Washer and Dryer (as-is). Central Air Conditioning!
Enjoy the beautiful views from your backyard with lush fruit trees and a water wise drip system for irrigation. Gardener is included.
Pets are accepted upon approval and proof of current pet vaccinations are required.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Stove
Microwave (AS-IS)
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
1 Story
Tile Flooring
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Canyon View
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Del Rio Elementary
Middle School: Chavez Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/685-Parker-St--Oceanside-CA-92057-1864/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4940274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 Parker St. have any available units?
685 Parker St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 Parker St. have?
Some of 685 Parker St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 Parker St. currently offering any rent specials?
685 Parker St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 Parker St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 685 Parker St. is pet friendly.
Does 685 Parker St. offer parking?
Yes, 685 Parker St. offers parking.
Does 685 Parker St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 685 Parker St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 Parker St. have a pool?
No, 685 Parker St. does not have a pool.
Does 685 Parker St. have accessible units?
No, 685 Parker St. does not have accessible units.
Does 685 Parker St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 685 Parker St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Piazza D' Oro
3402 Piazza De Oro Way, Ste. 110
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego