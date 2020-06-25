All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:35 AM

621 Sumner Way Unit 4

621 Sumner Way · No Longer Available
Location

621 Sumner Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Townhouse for Rent
621 Sumner Way #4
Oceanside, CA 92058

3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
1 Car Garage Plus 1 Assigned Spot
1500 sq. ft.
Walk in Closet
Inside Laundry Room
Pets on Approval
Central Air Conditioning
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate

This is a big, open floor plan home has been remodeled. Brand new quartz counters and all new appliances. Brand New capret through-out. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge walk in closet. The Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. The living room is huge with grand high ceilings and fireplace. The home has a small fenced back yard. The complex has Pool, Spa, and Playgrounds. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer Inside (Super Nice Convince Feature), Grand High Ceilings, Fireplace, Central Air Conditioning. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home is a must see. For a showing please call me or email. Thank you..

For Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-525-6893
Texting Available
SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Sumner Way Unit 4 have any available units?
621 Sumner Way Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Sumner Way Unit 4 have?
Some of 621 Sumner Way Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Sumner Way Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
621 Sumner Way Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Sumner Way Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Sumner Way Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 621 Sumner Way Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 621 Sumner Way Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 621 Sumner Way Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 Sumner Way Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Sumner Way Unit 4 have a pool?
Yes, 621 Sumner Way Unit 4 has a pool.
Does 621 Sumner Way Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 621 Sumner Way Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Sumner Way Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Sumner Way Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.

