621 Sumner Way Unit 4

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Townhouse for Rent

621 Sumner Way #4

Oceanside, CA 92058



3 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

1 Car Garage Plus 1 Assigned Spot

1500 sq. ft.

Walk in Closet

Inside Laundry Room

Pets on Approval

Central Air Conditioning

Few Miles to Camp Pendleton

Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate



This is a big, open floor plan home has been remodeled. Brand new quartz counters and all new appliances. Brand New capret through-out. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge walk in closet. The Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. The living room is huge with grand high ceilings and fireplace. The home has a small fenced back yard. The complex has Pool, Spa, and Playgrounds. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer Inside (Super Nice Convince Feature), Grand High Ceilings, Fireplace, Central Air Conditioning. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home is a must see. For a showing please call me or email. Thank you..



For Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-525-6893

Texting Available

SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi