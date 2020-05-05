All apartments in Oceanside
610 Capistrano Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

610 Capistrano Drive

610 Capistrano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

610 Capistrano Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy home near Oceanside Harbor and Camp Pendleton! - Available May 22!

Come see this vintage 2 bedroom coastal home with hardwood floors! Features a large one car garage and massive backyard for entertaining! Just minutes from the beach, Freeway 5, and Camp Pendleton, this unit is in a prime location! Also includes private laundry hookups! Tenant will pay all utilities and provide refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Sorry but NO pets allowed. NO smoking.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,925.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1964415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Capistrano Drive have any available units?
610 Capistrano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Capistrano Drive have?
Some of 610 Capistrano Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Capistrano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
610 Capistrano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Capistrano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 610 Capistrano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 610 Capistrano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 610 Capistrano Drive offers parking.
Does 610 Capistrano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Capistrano Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Capistrano Drive have a pool?
No, 610 Capistrano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 610 Capistrano Drive have accessible units?
No, 610 Capistrano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Capistrano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Capistrano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

