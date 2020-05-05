610 Capistrano Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy home near Oceanside Harbor and Camp Pendleton! - Available May 22!



Come see this vintage 2 bedroom coastal home with hardwood floors! Features a large one car garage and massive backyard for entertaining! Just minutes from the beach, Freeway 5, and Camp Pendleton, this unit is in a prime location! Also includes private laundry hookups! Tenant will pay all utilities and provide refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Sorry but NO pets allowed. NO smoking.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,925.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1964415)