585 Boysenberry Way

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace extra storage

Desirable Lake View Estate Home Rental - Desirable Lake View Estates Community home that has been freshly painted throughout. Has new carpets with laminate wood and tile flooring. Enjoy the beautiful stone fireplace in family room. New kitchen cabinets. Extra storage, seating, and workspace with a added kitchen island. Washer and Dryer included. Bigger size backyard for entertaining. Nice community pool and spa for the family. Minutes from Guajome Regional Park, shops, and beaches. Major fwys close by.



