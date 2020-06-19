All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 585 Boysenberry Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
585 Boysenberry Way
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

585 Boysenberry Way

585 Boysenberry Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

585 Boysenberry Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Desirable Lake View Estate Home Rental - Desirable Lake View Estates Community home that has been freshly painted throughout. Has new carpets with laminate wood and tile flooring. Enjoy the beautiful stone fireplace in family room. New kitchen cabinets. Extra storage, seating, and workspace with a added kitchen island. Washer and Dryer included. Bigger size backyard for entertaining. Nice community pool and spa for the family. Minutes from Guajome Regional Park, shops, and beaches. Major fwys close by.

(RLNE5246428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Boysenberry Way have any available units?
585 Boysenberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 585 Boysenberry Way have?
Some of 585 Boysenberry Way's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Boysenberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
585 Boysenberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Boysenberry Way pet-friendly?
No, 585 Boysenberry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 585 Boysenberry Way offer parking?
No, 585 Boysenberry Way does not offer parking.
Does 585 Boysenberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 585 Boysenberry Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Boysenberry Way have a pool?
Yes, 585 Boysenberry Way has a pool.
Does 585 Boysenberry Way have accessible units?
No, 585 Boysenberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Boysenberry Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 Boysenberry Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego