Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

5631 Boot Way

5631 Boot Way · No Longer Available
Location

5631 Boot Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Oceanside 3 Bedroom Condo Available! - Two story 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom 1474 sq. ft. condo available in Oceanside. Kitchen with granite countertops and appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven and dishwasher. Open living room area with a fireplace and access to an outside patio/yard. Washer and dryer are included for easy laundry service. 2 car attached garage with 1 additional parking space. Community pool and spa. Must See!
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $150 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
DRE 01197438

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2345657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5631 Boot Way have any available units?
5631 Boot Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5631 Boot Way have?
Some of 5631 Boot Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5631 Boot Way currently offering any rent specials?
5631 Boot Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5631 Boot Way pet-friendly?
No, 5631 Boot Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5631 Boot Way offer parking?
Yes, 5631 Boot Way offers parking.
Does 5631 Boot Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5631 Boot Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5631 Boot Way have a pool?
Yes, 5631 Boot Way has a pool.
Does 5631 Boot Way have accessible units?
No, 5631 Boot Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5631 Boot Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5631 Boot Way has units with dishwashers.
