5631 Boot Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Oceanside 3 Bedroom Condo Available! - Two story 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom 1474 sq. ft. condo available in Oceanside. Kitchen with granite countertops and appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven and dishwasher. Open living room area with a fireplace and access to an outside patio/yard. Washer and dryer are included for easy laundry service. 2 car attached garage with 1 additional parking space. Community pool and spa. Must See!

MOVE IN SPECIAL: $150 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

DRE 01197438



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2345657)