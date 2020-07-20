Amenities
Beautiful Condo with Views of the Lagoon and Ocean!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom condo with loft features amazing view of the ocean and the beautiful lagoon. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Stove. Upstairs laundry with Washer and Dryer included as well. Condo comes with A/C. Two car garage with additional parking in front of the garage. Access to community spa. Open to small pet with owner approval, additional deposit required along with $50 pet rent.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,488..
PETS:
Cat, Dog, Dog Under 35 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Washer
Dryer
Air Conditioning
Easy Freeway Access
Garbage Disposal
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Stove
Gas Fireplace
Living Room
Tri- Level
Dining Area
Patio
Laminate Flooring
Tile Flooring
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Washer/ Dryer
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Trash Included
Ocean View
Drapes
Faux Wood Blinds
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside or El Camino High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/555-Eaton-St-Unit-I-Oceanside-CA-92054-1858/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4730549)