Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Condo with Views of the Lagoon and Ocean!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom condo with loft features amazing view of the ocean and the beautiful lagoon. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Stove. Upstairs laundry with Washer and Dryer included as well. Condo comes with A/C. Two car garage with additional parking in front of the garage. Access to community spa. Open to small pet with owner approval, additional deposit required along with $50 pet rent.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,488..



PETS:

Cat, Dog, Dog Under 35 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Washer

Dryer

Air Conditioning

Easy Freeway Access

Garbage Disposal

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Stove

Gas Fireplace

Living Room

Tri- Level

Dining Area

Patio

Laminate Flooring

Tile Flooring

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

Washer/ Dryer

2 Car Garage

Community Spa

Trash Included

Ocean View

Drapes

Faux Wood Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary

Middle School: Lincoln Middle School

High School: Oceanside or El Camino High

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/555-Eaton-St-Unit-I-Oceanside-CA-92054-1858/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE4730549)