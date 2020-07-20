All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

555 Eaton St. Unit I

555 Eaton St · No Longer Available
Location

555 Eaton St, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Condo with Views of the Lagoon and Ocean!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom condo with loft features amazing view of the ocean and the beautiful lagoon. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Stove. Upstairs laundry with Washer and Dryer included as well. Condo comes with A/C. Two car garage with additional parking in front of the garage. Access to community spa. Open to small pet with owner approval, additional deposit required along with $50 pet rent.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,488..

PETS:
Cat, Dog, Dog Under 35 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Washer
Dryer
Air Conditioning
Easy Freeway Access
Garbage Disposal
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Stove
Gas Fireplace
Living Room
Tri- Level
Dining Area
Patio
Laminate Flooring
Tile Flooring
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Washer/ Dryer
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Trash Included
Ocean View
Drapes
Faux Wood Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside or El Camino High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/555-Eaton-St-Unit-I-Oceanside-CA-92054-1858/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4730549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

