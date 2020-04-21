All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

518 Citrus Way

518 Citrus Way · No Longer Available
Location

518 Citrus Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
518 Citrus Way Available 08/10/19 Lovely Single Story 2BD Condo! - Property Information:
Lovely single story condo, offers 2 good size bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious family room and 2 car garage. Vaulted Ceilings and extra windows make this home feel inviting,light and bright. The condo also features a private low maintenance patio space. Water, Trash and Sewer included. Community pool & Spa. Granite counter tops in kitchen, all appliances included.

Required Income:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,488

Pets:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

Features:
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Microwave
Fire Place
Patio
Formal dining room
Family Room
Dining Area
1 Story
Laminate Flooring
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Trash Included
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Private Patio

Schools:
Elementary School: Foussat Elementary
Middle School: Jefferson Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

Link:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/518-Citrus-Way-Oceanside-CA-92058-440/

Contact Information:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3365766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Citrus Way have any available units?
518 Citrus Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Citrus Way have?
Some of 518 Citrus Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Citrus Way currently offering any rent specials?
518 Citrus Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Citrus Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Citrus Way is pet friendly.
Does 518 Citrus Way offer parking?
Yes, 518 Citrus Way offers parking.
Does 518 Citrus Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Citrus Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Citrus Way have a pool?
Yes, 518 Citrus Way has a pool.
Does 518 Citrus Way have accessible units?
No, 518 Citrus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Citrus Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Citrus Way has units with dishwashers.
