w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

518 Citrus Way Available 08/10/19 Lovely Single Story 2BD Condo! - Property Information:

Lovely single story condo, offers 2 good size bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious family room and 2 car garage. Vaulted Ceilings and extra windows make this home feel inviting,light and bright. The condo also features a private low maintenance patio space. Water, Trash and Sewer included. Community pool & Spa. Granite counter tops in kitchen, all appliances included.



Required Income:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,488



Pets:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog, Dog Under 30 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



Features:

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Microwave

Fire Place

Patio

Formal dining room

Family Room

Dining Area

1 Story

Laminate Flooring

Tile Flooring

Hardwood floors

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Trash Included

Water Included

Home Owners Assoc.

Private Patio



Schools:

Elementary School: Foussat Elementary

Middle School: Jefferson Middle School

High School: Oceanside High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



Link:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/518-Citrus-Way-Oceanside-CA-92058-440/



Contact Information:

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE3365766)