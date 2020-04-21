Amenities
518 Citrus Way Available 08/10/19 Lovely Single Story 2BD Condo! - Property Information:
Lovely single story condo, offers 2 good size bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious family room and 2 car garage. Vaulted Ceilings and extra windows make this home feel inviting,light and bright. The condo also features a private low maintenance patio space. Water, Trash and Sewer included. Community pool & Spa. Granite counter tops in kitchen, all appliances included.
Required Income:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,488
Pets:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
Features:
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Microwave
Fire Place
Patio
Formal dining room
Family Room
Dining Area
1 Story
Laminate Flooring
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Trash Included
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Private Patio
Schools:
Elementary School: Foussat Elementary
Middle School: Jefferson Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
Link:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/518-Citrus-Way-Oceanside-CA-92058-440/
Contact Information:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
