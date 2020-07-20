All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

5172 VIA PORTOLA

5172 via Portola · No Longer Available
Location

5172 via Portola, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5172 VIA PORTOLA Available 06/15/19 Charming Single Level 3BR/2BA Home! Close to Freeways, Shopping! Pet Friendly! Gardener Included! - $2795 per month
$2795 Security Deposit

Address: 5172 Via Portola Oceanside CA 92057

Available June 15th, 2019.

Features:
*3 Bedrooms
*2 Baths
*Carpet in the Bedrooms and tile in the dining room and kitchen.
*Vaulted ceilings throughout the whole home.
*2 Car Garage
*Stove top island/ Built in Ovens. Microwave/Dishwasher
*Tenant to provide own Fridge.
*Washer/Dryer hookups in Laundry Room.
*Gardener Included
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!

If you are interested in this property,Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

This 1800 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms and a 2 Car garage, . It is located in the Beautiful California Crest Neighborhood with Stunning City Light.. Vaulted ceilings, Air Conditioning,Open Kitchen .Covered Patio and Huge yard, Nice quiet neighborhood close to Camp Pendleton's back gate. The nearest schools are Alamosa Park Elementary School (YR), Roosevelt Middle School (YR) and El Camino High School. Contact Moises at Moises@RanchAndSea.com or call 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364.

(RLNE4864813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5172 VIA PORTOLA have any available units?
5172 VIA PORTOLA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5172 VIA PORTOLA have?
Some of 5172 VIA PORTOLA's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5172 VIA PORTOLA currently offering any rent specials?
5172 VIA PORTOLA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5172 VIA PORTOLA pet-friendly?
Yes, 5172 VIA PORTOLA is pet friendly.
Does 5172 VIA PORTOLA offer parking?
Yes, 5172 VIA PORTOLA offers parking.
Does 5172 VIA PORTOLA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5172 VIA PORTOLA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5172 VIA PORTOLA have a pool?
No, 5172 VIA PORTOLA does not have a pool.
Does 5172 VIA PORTOLA have accessible units?
No, 5172 VIA PORTOLA does not have accessible units.
Does 5172 VIA PORTOLA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5172 VIA PORTOLA has units with dishwashers.
