Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5172 VIA PORTOLA Available 06/15/19 Charming Single Level 3BR/2BA Home! Close to Freeways, Shopping! Pet Friendly! Gardener Included! - $2795 per month

$2795 Security Deposit



Address: 5172 Via Portola Oceanside CA 92057



Available June 15th, 2019.



Features:

*3 Bedrooms

*2 Baths

*Carpet in the Bedrooms and tile in the dining room and kitchen.

*Vaulted ceilings throughout the whole home.

*2 Car Garage

*Stove top island/ Built in Ovens. Microwave/Dishwasher

*Tenant to provide own Fridge.

*Washer/Dryer hookups in Laundry Room.

*Gardener Included

*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!



If you are interested in this property,Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



This 1800 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms and a 2 Car garage, . It is located in the Beautiful California Crest Neighborhood with Stunning City Light.. Vaulted ceilings, Air Conditioning,Open Kitchen .Covered Patio and Huge yard, Nice quiet neighborhood close to Camp Pendleton's back gate. The nearest schools are Alamosa Park Elementary School (YR), Roosevelt Middle School (YR) and El Camino High School. Contact Moises at Moises@RanchAndSea.com or call 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364.



