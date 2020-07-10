All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

5080 Viewridge Way

5080 Viewridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

5080 Viewridge Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL HOME W/OCEAN VIEWS! ACCESS TO CALAVERA PRESERVES!!!!

Gorgeous home in the highly desirable gated community of Ocean Terrace! This 4BR, 3.5BA home comes with 2,251 sq. ft. of living space and truly shows pride of ownership. As you enter the home you are greeted with a living room, formal dining room, one of four bedrooms, and a gourmet kitchen that opens up to the family room with spectacular panoramic ocean views throughout. A winding staircase invites you to the second level of the home which has three bedrooms, including the master suite with a spa like bathroom and private balcony with more views. This property is complete with a lap size swimming pool and jacuzzi in your private backyard to relax and take in the San Diego sunsets. Easy access to hiking trails in the gorgeous Calavera preserve makes this property a must see!

MUST SEE this property in person! ACT NOW while it still lasts!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Oven
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Washer
- Dryer
- Kitchen
- Breakfast Nook
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Family Room
- Hardwood and Tile Flooring
- Private Patio
- Fully Fenced Yard
- Attached Two Car Garage
- Air conditioning
- Central Heat
- Swimming Pool
- Jacuzzi
- Ocean views

LEASE TERMS:
One year
Available now
Dogs okay with owner approval (no restricted breeds please)
Tenant to pay all utilities
Owner to pay for pool and gardener
Tenant to carry renters insurance

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:
Application Fee: $35/adult
Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends).

HOW TO APPLY:
Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing.
Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA:
Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee.
Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

Swell Property Inc.
CA BRE #00778606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5080 Viewridge Way have any available units?
5080 Viewridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5080 Viewridge Way have?
Some of 5080 Viewridge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5080 Viewridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
5080 Viewridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5080 Viewridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5080 Viewridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 5080 Viewridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 5080 Viewridge Way offers parking.
Does 5080 Viewridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5080 Viewridge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5080 Viewridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 5080 Viewridge Way has a pool.
Does 5080 Viewridge Way have accessible units?
No, 5080 Viewridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5080 Viewridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5080 Viewridge Way has units with dishwashers.
