5080 Viewridge Way

BEAUTIFUL HOME W/OCEAN VIEWS! ACCESS TO CALAVERA PRESERVES!!!!



Gorgeous home in the highly desirable gated community of Ocean Terrace! This 4BR, 3.5BA home comes with 2,251 sq. ft. of living space and truly shows pride of ownership. As you enter the home you are greeted with a living room, formal dining room, one of four bedrooms, and a gourmet kitchen that opens up to the family room with spectacular panoramic ocean views throughout. A winding staircase invites you to the second level of the home which has three bedrooms, including the master suite with a spa like bathroom and private balcony with more views. This property is complete with a lap size swimming pool and jacuzzi in your private backyard to relax and take in the San Diego sunsets. Easy access to hiking trails in the gorgeous Calavera preserve makes this property a must see!



MUST SEE this property in person! ACT NOW while it still lasts!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Refrigerator

- Stove

- Oven

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Washer

- Dryer

- Kitchen

- Breakfast Nook

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Family Room

- Hardwood and Tile Flooring

- Private Patio

- Fully Fenced Yard

- Attached Two Car Garage

- Air conditioning

- Central Heat

- Swimming Pool

- Jacuzzi

- Ocean views



LEASE TERMS:

One year

Available now

Dogs okay with owner approval (no restricted breeds please)

Tenant to pay all utilities

Owner to pay for pool and gardener

Tenant to carry renters insurance



APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES:

Application Fee: $35/adult

Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends).



HOW TO APPLY:

Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing.

Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.



APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA:

Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee.

Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.



* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.



* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.



* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



