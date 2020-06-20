5073 Cascade Way #102

Amenities

North River Gated 2 Bd/2.5 Ba w/2 Car Attached Garage, Patio, A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW FOR VIEWING, MOVE-IN 3/01 or later.



Please do NOT disturb the current occupants, available for immediate viewing by appointment only.



2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse in gated community.



Built in 2013 and looks brand new!



Conveniently located near Camp Pendleton gate!



Granite counter tops, Wood laminate flooring throughout! Only carpet is located on stairways for safety and sound suppression.



A/C, Fridge, washer and dryer units included!



Upstairs patio. 2 Car attached garage.



Community pool, spa and green space.



Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.



