Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:50 PM

5073 Cascade Way #102

5073 Cascade Way · No Longer Available
Location

5073 Cascade Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
North River Gated 2 Bd/2.5 Ba w/2 Car Attached Garage, Patio, A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW FOR VIEWING, MOVE-IN 3/01 or later.

Please do NOT disturb the current occupants, available for immediate viewing by appointment only.

2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse in gated community.

Built in 2013 and looks brand new!

Conveniently located near Camp Pendleton gate!

Granite counter tops, Wood laminate flooring throughout! Only carpet is located on stairways for safety and sound suppression.

A/C, Fridge, washer and dryer units included!

Upstairs patio. 2 Car attached garage.

Community pool, spa and green space.

Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.

Please call for additional information or to schedule a viewing.

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management

(RLNE4639333)

Please call for additional information or to schedule a viewing.

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management

(RLNE4639333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5073 Cascade Way #102 have any available units?
5073 Cascade Way #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5073 Cascade Way #102 have?
Some of 5073 Cascade Way #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5073 Cascade Way #102 currently offering any rent specials?
5073 Cascade Way #102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5073 Cascade Way #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5073 Cascade Way #102 is pet friendly.
Does 5073 Cascade Way #102 offer parking?
Yes, 5073 Cascade Way #102 does offer parking.
Does 5073 Cascade Way #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5073 Cascade Way #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5073 Cascade Way #102 have a pool?
Yes, 5073 Cascade Way #102 has a pool.
Does 5073 Cascade Way #102 have accessible units?
No, 5073 Cascade Way #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 5073 Cascade Way #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5073 Cascade Way #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
