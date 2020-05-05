All apartments in Oceanside
5054 Los Morros Way #105

5054 Los Morros Way · (619) 356-1919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5054 Los Morros Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5054 Los Morros Way #105 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Fantastic 2 Bedroom Condo in Oceanside just miles from Beach!! - Available NOW. Gracious 2 Bed, 2 Bath top floor unit includes vaulted ceilings and open and bright floor plan.

Home has brand new carpet and paint throughout, tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom as well as granite countertops in both. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Enjoy your air conditioned unit on those hot summer days as unit comes with central heating and cooling.

Kitchen has ample cabinets space and built in pantry.

Linen closet in the hallway is located between the two rooms.

Master bedroom with walk in closet and its own bathroom with a tub.

Condo includes a balcony off living room for enjoying relaxing evenings. Side by side washer and dryer is located on the balcony inside the closet.

Great gated community in Stonemark with pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, and playgrounds. One open car parking spot and a single car garage provided.

Close to parks, transportation and shopping. Minutes away from Mission Market Place, Bishop Park, Del Rio School. Very close to Camp Pendleton as well. No pets accepted.

Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable, WiFi. Owner pays water, sewer, and trash.

Rent: $1,925.00 per month
Security Deposit: $1,925.00
No Pets Accepted

Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $4,000 per month or more
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

