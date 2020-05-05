5054 Los Morros Way #105

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access

Fantastic 2 Bedroom Condo in Oceanside just miles from Beach!! - Available NOW. Gracious 2 Bed, 2 Bath top floor unit includes vaulted ceilings and open and bright floor plan.



Home has brand new carpet and paint throughout, tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom as well as granite countertops in both. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Enjoy your air conditioned unit on those hot summer days as unit comes with central heating and cooling.



Kitchen has ample cabinets space and built in pantry.



Linen closet in the hallway is located between the two rooms.



Master bedroom with walk in closet and its own bathroom with a tub.



Condo includes a balcony off living room for enjoying relaxing evenings. Side by side washer and dryer is located on the balcony inside the closet.



Great gated community in Stonemark with pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, and playgrounds. One open car parking spot and a single car garage provided.



Close to parks, transportation and shopping. Minutes away from Mission Market Place, Bishop Park, Del Rio School. Very close to Camp Pendleton as well. No pets accepted.



Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable, WiFi. Owner pays water, sewer, and trash.



Rent: $1,925.00 per month

Security Deposit: $1,925.00

No Pets Accepted



Application Requirements:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $4,000 per month or more

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5805518)