Oceanside, CA
5025 Gavilan Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5025 Gavilan Way

5025 Gavilan Way · No Longer Available
Oceanside
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5025 Gavilan Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Don't miss this move-in ready 2-story condo in Oceanside!This home is just steps to the San Luis Rey River Trail
where you can walk, bike or run straight to the coast!Granite countertops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.Cozy up to the
fireplace in living room during the winter evenings. Brand new carpet and paint! Private patio for your enjoyment. Community boasts
a pool, spa, playground AND is FHA and VA approved! Minutes to Camp Pendleton, shops, restaurants and minutes to the beach!
Neighborhoods: Vista Monte Complex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Gavilan Way have any available units?
5025 Gavilan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5025 Gavilan Way have?
Some of 5025 Gavilan Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 Gavilan Way currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Gavilan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Gavilan Way pet-friendly?
No, 5025 Gavilan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5025 Gavilan Way offer parking?
Yes, 5025 Gavilan Way offers parking.
Does 5025 Gavilan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 Gavilan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Gavilan Way have a pool?
Yes, 5025 Gavilan Way has a pool.
Does 5025 Gavilan Way have accessible units?
No, 5025 Gavilan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Gavilan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 Gavilan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
