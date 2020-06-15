All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4877 Cardiff Bay Dr

4877 Cardiff Bay Drive · (760) 434-7373
Location

4877 Cardiff Bay Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4877 Cardiff Bay Dr · Avail. Jul 25

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2031 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4877 Cardiff Bay Dr Available 07/25/20 Spacious Single Level 4 Bedroom Home - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This spacious 4 bedroom home is situated on a corner lot and features high ceilings, newer carpet, paint and lots of natural light. The home includes both a living room and family room along with a dining room and breakfast nook in the kitchen. The kitchen is spacious and includes an island. The master bedroom has a large bathroom and huge walk-in closet and the other 3 bedrooms are nicely sized. The backyard is grassy and the home has a 3 car garage with built-in storage.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,125.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Garbage Disposal
Fire Place
Patio
Formal dining room
1 Story
Vaulted Ceilings
Living Room
Family Room
Hardwood floors
3 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Vertical Blinds
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Reynolds Elementary
Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4877-Cardiff-Bay-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92057-1783/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4834280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

