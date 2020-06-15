Amenities

4877 Cardiff Bay Dr Available 07/25/20 Spacious Single Level 4 Bedroom Home - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This spacious 4 bedroom home is situated on a corner lot and features high ceilings, newer carpet, paint and lots of natural light. The home includes both a living room and family room along with a dining room and breakfast nook in the kitchen. The kitchen is spacious and includes an island. The master bedroom has a large bathroom and huge walk-in closet and the other 3 bedrooms are nicely sized. The backyard is grassy and the home has a 3 car garage with built-in storage.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,125.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, No Cats

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Microwave

Dishwasher

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Garbage Disposal

Fire Place

Patio

Formal dining room

1 Story

Vaulted Ceilings

Living Room

Family Room

Hardwood floors

3 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Vertical Blinds

Plantation Shutters

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Reynolds Elementary

Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School

High School: El Camino High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4877-Cardiff-Bay-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92057-1783/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4834280)