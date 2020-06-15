Amenities
4877 Cardiff Bay Dr Available 07/25/20 Spacious Single Level 4 Bedroom Home - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This spacious 4 bedroom home is situated on a corner lot and features high ceilings, newer carpet, paint and lots of natural light. The home includes both a living room and family room along with a dining room and breakfast nook in the kitchen. The kitchen is spacious and includes an island. The master bedroom has a large bathroom and huge walk-in closet and the other 3 bedrooms are nicely sized. The backyard is grassy and the home has a 3 car garage with built-in storage.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,125.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Garbage Disposal
Fire Place
Patio
Formal dining room
1 Story
Vaulted Ceilings
Living Room
Family Room
Hardwood floors
3 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Vertical Blinds
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Reynolds Elementary
Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4877-Cardiff-Bay-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92057-1783/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
