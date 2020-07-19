All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4721 Ventana Way

4721 Ventana Way · No Longer Available
Location

4721 Ventana Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Oceanside. New carpet and paint! Open kitchen has plenty of cabinets, a large pantry, and the counter has room for barstools. Vaulted ceilings in the living room. Fireplace in the family room. Vaulted ceilings and large walk in closet in the master bedroom. Laundry room has washer and dryer hook-ups, and cabinets for storage. Beautiful back yard is perfect for BBQs! Large covered patio, lush green grass and palm trees, and a small shed. Gardener included. Tot-lot right across the street! Easy access to Hwy-76. Near 24 Hour Fitness, In-n-out and other shopping and restaurants. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/644767

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
BRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 Ventana Way have any available units?
4721 Ventana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4721 Ventana Way have?
Some of 4721 Ventana Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 Ventana Way currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Ventana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Ventana Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4721 Ventana Way is pet friendly.
Does 4721 Ventana Way offer parking?
No, 4721 Ventana Way does not offer parking.
Does 4721 Ventana Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Ventana Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Ventana Way have a pool?
No, 4721 Ventana Way does not have a pool.
Does 4721 Ventana Way have accessible units?
No, 4721 Ventana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Ventana Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 Ventana Way does not have units with dishwashers.
