4721 Ventana Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets 24hr gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Oceanside. New carpet and paint! Open kitchen has plenty of cabinets, a large pantry, and the counter has room for barstools. Vaulted ceilings in the living room. Fireplace in the family room. Vaulted ceilings and large walk in closet in the master bedroom. Laundry room has washer and dryer hook-ups, and cabinets for storage. Beautiful back yard is perfect for BBQs! Large covered patio, lush green grass and palm trees, and a small shed. Gardener included. Tot-lot right across the street! Easy access to Hwy-76. Near 24 Hour Fitness, In-n-out and other shopping and restaurants. Sorry, No Pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/644767



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

BRE License#: 01222003



The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.