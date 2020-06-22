All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
457 Los Arbolitos Blvd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

457 Los Arbolitos Blvd.

457 Los Arbolitos Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

457 Los Arbolitos Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
457 Los Arbolitos, Oceanside Ca 92058 - This light and bright single family 2 bedroom 1 bath home features 1,017 square feet of living space. Located in the tranquil Los Arbolitos community next to the San Luis Rey River. Large private patio, community pool and close to public park. Kitchen appliances include; garbage disposal, dishwasher and stove/oven. UPGRADED KITCHEN COUNTER-TOPS. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS. This unit comes with a spacious 1 car detached garage. No pets, Please NO smoking. Ready for IMMEDIATE move in!

***** 1 SMALL PET OK!!!********

***** MOVE IN SPECIAL $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVED IN BY 3/1/2019!***

Rent: $1795
Deposit: $1795
Application Fee:$35 per adult (anyone 18 years or older)

Please e-mail me to schedule and appointment. Lrivas@propadvantage.com

Or Text or call 619-206-8733 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4627909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have any available units?
457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have?
Some of 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. offers parking.
Does 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. has a pool.
Does 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 Los Arbolitos Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego