457 Los Arbolitos Blvd.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

457 Los Arbolitos, Oceanside Ca 92058 - This light and bright single family 2 bedroom 1 bath home features 1,017 square feet of living space. Located in the tranquil Los Arbolitos community next to the San Luis Rey River. Large private patio, community pool and close to public park. Kitchen appliances include; garbage disposal, dishwasher and stove/oven. UPGRADED KITCHEN COUNTER-TOPS. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS. This unit comes with a spacious 1 car detached garage. No pets, Please NO smoking. Ready for IMMEDIATE move in!



***** 1 SMALL PET OK!!!********



***** MOVE IN SPECIAL $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVED IN BY 3/1/2019!***



Rent: $1795

Deposit: $1795

Application Fee:$35 per adult (anyone 18 years or older)



Please e-mail me to schedule and appointment. Lrivas@propadvantage.com



Or Text or call 619-206-8733 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4627909)