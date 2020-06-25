All apartments in Oceanside
4482 Silver Birch Way

4482 Silver Birch Way · No Longer Available
Location

4482 Silver Birch Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Description

2 Bedroom Oceanside Home! Light and Bright 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Oceanside home with cathedral ceilings! This home features tile flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen comes complete with range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There are plenty of kitchen cabinets with storage space. The master bedroom includes double sinks & walk in closet. The private yard has a covered patio perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Washer and Dryer hook-ups are in the garage. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4482 Silver Birch Way have any available units?
4482 Silver Birch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4482 Silver Birch Way have?
Some of 4482 Silver Birch Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4482 Silver Birch Way currently offering any rent specials?
4482 Silver Birch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4482 Silver Birch Way pet-friendly?
No, 4482 Silver Birch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4482 Silver Birch Way offer parking?
Yes, 4482 Silver Birch Way offers parking.
Does 4482 Silver Birch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4482 Silver Birch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4482 Silver Birch Way have a pool?
No, 4482 Silver Birch Way does not have a pool.
Does 4482 Silver Birch Way have accessible units?
No, 4482 Silver Birch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4482 Silver Birch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4482 Silver Birch Way has units with dishwashers.
