4482 Silver Birch Way

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom Oceanside Home! Light and Bright 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Oceanside home with cathedral ceilings! This home features tile flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen comes complete with range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There are plenty of kitchen cabinets with storage space. The master bedroom includes double sinks & walk in closet. The private yard has a covered patio perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Washer and Dryer hook-ups are in the garage. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants.