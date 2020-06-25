4335 Milano Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

European style gated community of Park Lane is located walking distance to Oceanside's best schools. Enjoy the picnic tables, grassy areas, pool, and spa or just barbecue in the backyard while warming up to the fire pit. Tile flooring downstairs and laminate wood upstairs makes this home easy care. A kitchen with island opens to the family room with fireplace and high ceilings give an airy feel. 2 car attached garage plus space in your driveway to park. Call Tony Cannon of Bressi Realty at 760-470-2614