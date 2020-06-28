All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

4287 Dowitcher Way

4287 Dowitcher Way · No Longer Available
Location

4287 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Great 55+ Senior Community 2BR/2BA Duplex with 1 Car Garage - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
55+ Community. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage and carport parking.Dining area off of kitchen with w/mirrored wall that gives the room a much larger feel. Large living room, newer carpet in both rooms and living room. Upgraded tile in both bathrooms!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$4,375.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 25 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning, Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Dishwasher, Cooktop, Stove, Refrigerator, Storage space, Living Room, Dining Area, 1 Story, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Electric Laundry, Washer/ Dryer, Garage Laundry, 1 Car Garage, Carport Parking, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Greenbelt View, Mini Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: 55+ Community, N/A
Middle School: 55+ Community, N/A
High School: 55+ Community, N/A

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4287-Dowitcher-Oceanside-CA-92057-611/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3214192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4287 Dowitcher Way have any available units?
4287 Dowitcher Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4287 Dowitcher Way have?
Some of 4287 Dowitcher Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4287 Dowitcher Way currently offering any rent specials?
4287 Dowitcher Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4287 Dowitcher Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4287 Dowitcher Way is pet friendly.
Does 4287 Dowitcher Way offer parking?
Yes, 4287 Dowitcher Way offers parking.
Does 4287 Dowitcher Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4287 Dowitcher Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4287 Dowitcher Way have a pool?
Yes, 4287 Dowitcher Way has a pool.
Does 4287 Dowitcher Way have accessible units?
No, 4287 Dowitcher Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4287 Dowitcher Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4287 Dowitcher Way has units with dishwashers.
