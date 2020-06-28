4287 Dowitcher Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Great 55+ Senior Community 2BR/2BA Duplex with 1 Car Garage - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

55+ Community. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage and carport parking.Dining area off of kitchen with w/mirrored wall that gives the room a much larger feel. Large living room, newer carpet in both rooms and living room. Upgraded tile in both bathrooms!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$4,375.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 25 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning, Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Dishwasher, Cooktop, Stove, Refrigerator, Storage space, Living Room, Dining Area, 1 Story, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Electric Laundry, Washer/ Dryer, Garage Laundry, 1 Car Garage, Carport Parking, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Greenbelt View, Mini Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: 55+ Community, N/A

Middle School: 55+ Community, N/A

High School: 55+ Community, N/A



LINK:

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



