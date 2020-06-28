4287 Dowitcher Way

Amenities
Great 55+ Senior Community 2BR/2BA Duplex with 1 Car Garage - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
55+ Community. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage and carport parking.Dining area off of kitchen with w/mirrored wall that gives the room a much larger feel. Large living room, newer carpet in both rooms and living room. Upgraded tile in both bathrooms!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$4,375.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 25 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning, Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Dishwasher, Cooktop, Stove, Refrigerator, Storage space, Living Room, Dining Area, 1 Story, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Electric Laundry, Washer/ Dryer, Garage Laundry, 1 Car Garage, Carport Parking, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Greenbelt View, Mini Blinds
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: 55+ Community, N/A
Middle School: 55+ Community, N/A
High School: 55+ Community, N/A
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4287-Dowitcher-Oceanside-CA-92057-611/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE3214192)