Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

4274 Arcata Bay Way Available 02/20/20 2 BD/1.5 BA Multi Level Townhome! Pets OK! 1 Car Attached Garage Large enclosed patio! - $1995 Rent

$1995 Deposit (additional $250-500 for pets)



ADDRESS: 4274 Arcata Bay Way Oceanside



Laminate, wood flooring, carpet and new paint. Kitchen redone w/ granite counters and stainless appliances! Bathrooms have been refurbished as well! New shower in upstairs bath! Double pane windows and doors and hardware have been updated! Crown molding throughout! Custom walk-in closet in master. Community Pool and Playground. Hurry this won't last! Call Kim at 760-722-2114 for an appointment to see this adorable unit! Kim@ranchandsea.com



(RLNE4302186)