Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

4274 Arcata Bay Way

4274 Arcata Bay Way · No Longer Available
Location

4274 Arcata Bay Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
4274 Arcata Bay Way Available 02/20/20 2 BD/1.5 BA Multi Level Townhome! Pets OK! 1 Car Attached Garage Large enclosed patio! - $1995 Rent
$1995 Deposit (additional $250-500 for pets)

ADDRESS: 4274 Arcata Bay Way Oceanside

Laminate, wood flooring, carpet and new paint. Kitchen redone w/ granite counters and stainless appliances! Bathrooms have been refurbished as well! New shower in upstairs bath! Double pane windows and doors and hardware have been updated! Crown molding throughout! Custom walk-in closet in master. Community Pool and Playground. Hurry this won't last! Call Kim at 760-722-2114 for an appointment to see this adorable unit! Kim@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE4302186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4274 Arcata Bay Way have any available units?
4274 Arcata Bay Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4274 Arcata Bay Way have?
Some of 4274 Arcata Bay Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4274 Arcata Bay Way currently offering any rent specials?
4274 Arcata Bay Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4274 Arcata Bay Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4274 Arcata Bay Way is pet friendly.
Does 4274 Arcata Bay Way offer parking?
Yes, 4274 Arcata Bay Way offers parking.
Does 4274 Arcata Bay Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4274 Arcata Bay Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4274 Arcata Bay Way have a pool?
Yes, 4274 Arcata Bay Way has a pool.
Does 4274 Arcata Bay Way have accessible units?
No, 4274 Arcata Bay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4274 Arcata Bay Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4274 Arcata Bay Way has units with dishwashers.

