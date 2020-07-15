All apartments in Oceanside
4216 La Casita Way # 6

4216 La Casita Way · No Longer Available
Location

4216 La Casita Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
NEW YEARS MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! $300 OFF THE 2ND MONTHS RENT!! 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Oceanside-PETS WELCOME! - This Two Story Condo has upgraded flooring throughout, stainless kitchen appliances, balcony off the dining room. Fireplace, Half bath upstairs for guests. All bedrooms downstairs, master has large private patio off the bedroom. Upgraded paint throughout, lots of storage. One car garage and one designated spot for guest parking. Close to HWY 76, Camp Pendleton and lots of shopping!
Call for showing today, this property will not last long! PETS WELCOME!

(RLNE5305988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 La Casita Way # 6 have any available units?
4216 La Casita Way # 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 La Casita Way # 6 have?
Some of 4216 La Casita Way # 6's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 La Casita Way # 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4216 La Casita Way # 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 La Casita Way # 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 La Casita Way # 6 is pet friendly.
Does 4216 La Casita Way # 6 offer parking?
Yes, 4216 La Casita Way # 6 offers parking.
Does 4216 La Casita Way # 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 La Casita Way # 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 La Casita Way # 6 have a pool?
No, 4216 La Casita Way # 6 does not have a pool.
Does 4216 La Casita Way # 6 have accessible units?
No, 4216 La Casita Way # 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 La Casita Way # 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4216 La Casita Way # 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
