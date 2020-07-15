4216 La Casita Way # 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

NEW YEARS MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! $300 OFF THE 2ND MONTHS RENT!! 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Oceanside-PETS WELCOME! - This Two Story Condo has upgraded flooring throughout, stainless kitchen appliances, balcony off the dining room. Fireplace, Half bath upstairs for guests. All bedrooms downstairs, master has large private patio off the bedroom. Upgraded paint throughout, lots of storage. One car garage and one designated spot for guest parking. Close to HWY 76, Camp Pendleton and lots of shopping!

Call for showing today, this property will not last long! PETS WELCOME!



(RLNE5305988)