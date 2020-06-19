415 Alcaras Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

Private Room & Bath in Best Oceanside Neighborhood

This is a downstairs private room and private bath in a 5 bedroom, 4 car garage, 3 bath, 2 fireplaces, 3,200+ square foot executive home in the nicest part of Oceanside. Room dimensions are 13 ft x 12 1/2 ft, plus closet, or 162 square feet. You would be joining two men and one women at present, all professionals. Seeking ONE additional mature male or female adult. Room available now.



Rent $900 + 1/4 share of utilities: water, TV, Internet, Electric and Gas. Your share of utilities would be approximately $80 - $100 per month. Owner handles gardener and association fees.

Your private room is downstairs and can be fully, partially or not furnished, your preference. Furnished, add $100 per month. Nice bath adjacent to your room. This bath is 95% private to you but is used occasionally by guests as it is the only bathroom downstairs. Mirrored closet doors and double entry doors to your room



High Speed wireless internet and Direct TV

On-site laundry included

Full access to large remodeled kitchen with center island, granite countertops, new appliances, dining room, living room, family room with large flat screen TV

Large and beautiful back yard

Street or driveway parking

Close to 76 and 78, movie theaters, shopping

Male or Female, single person only, NO COUPLES OR FAMILIES OR CHILDREN

Absolutely no smoking, drugs, pets or children. None are onsite.

Must show ability to meet the rent with stable employment outside of the home.

You must be a clean person who is willing to share in rotating household chores to keep the common areas clean

No overnight guests

Security Deposit $1000

$30 credit check to accompany application, non-refundable, or provide your own if recent.