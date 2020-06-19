All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:20 AM

415 Alcaras Ct

415 Alcaras Court · No Longer Available
Location

415 Alcaras Court, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Private Room & Bath in Best Oceanside Neighborhood
This is a downstairs private room and private bath in a 5 bedroom, 4 car garage, 3 bath, 2 fireplaces, 3,200+ square foot executive home in the nicest part of Oceanside. Room dimensions are 13 ft x 12 1/2 ft, plus closet, or 162 square feet. You would be joining two men and one women at present, all professionals. Seeking ONE additional mature male or female adult. Room available now.

Rent $900 + 1/4 share of utilities: water, TV, Internet, Electric and Gas. Your share of utilities would be approximately $80 - $100 per month. Owner handles gardener and association fees.
Your private room is downstairs and can be fully, partially or not furnished, your preference. Furnished, add $100 per month. Nice bath adjacent to your room. This bath is 95% private to you but is used occasionally by guests as it is the only bathroom downstairs. Mirrored closet doors and double entry doors to your room

High Speed wireless internet and Direct TV
On-site laundry included
Full access to large remodeled kitchen with center island, granite countertops, new appliances, dining room, living room, family room with large flat screen TV
Large and beautiful back yard
Street or driveway parking
Close to 76 and 78, movie theaters, shopping
Male or Female, single person only, NO COUPLES OR FAMILIES OR CHILDREN
Absolutely no smoking, drugs, pets or children. None are onsite.
Must show ability to meet the rent with stable employment outside of the home.
You must be a clean person who is willing to share in rotating household chores to keep the common areas clean
No overnight guests
Security Deposit $1000
$30 credit check to accompany application, non-refundable, or provide your own if recent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

