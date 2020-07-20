Amenities
Beautiful brand New 4 bedroom Home in Oceanside Near Mission San Luis Rey & Heritage Park - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Stunning two story 4 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. Located in a brand new community. Spacious kitchen includes a brand new Dishwasher, Microwave, and Stove. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Laundry hookups are upstairs.
A large resort style community swimming pool. This Property is Located close to the beautiful Mission San Luis Rey. Plenty of shopping centers and restaurants right around the corner.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,738.
PETS:
Cat, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
2 Story
Downstairs Bedroom
Living Room
Tile Flooring
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Faux Wood Blinds
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Nichols Elementary
Middle School: Chavez Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4123-Vela-Way--Oceanside-CA-92057-1898/
