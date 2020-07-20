Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Beautiful brand New 4 bedroom Home in Oceanside Near Mission San Luis Rey & Heritage Park - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Stunning two story 4 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. Located in a brand new community. Spacious kitchen includes a brand new Dishwasher, Microwave, and Stove. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Laundry hookups are upstairs.

A large resort style community swimming pool. This Property is Located close to the beautiful Mission San Luis Rey. Plenty of shopping centers and restaurants right around the corner.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,738.



PETS:

Cat, Dog Under 20 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

2 Story

Downstairs Bedroom

Living Room

Tile Flooring

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Faux Wood Blinds

Private Patio



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Nichols Elementary

Middle School: Chavez Middle School

High School: El Camino High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4123-Vela-Way--Oceanside-CA-92057-1898/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5069805)