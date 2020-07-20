All apartments in Oceanside
Location

4123 Vela Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Beautiful brand New 4 bedroom Home in Oceanside Near Mission San Luis Rey & Heritage Park - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Stunning two story 4 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. Located in a brand new community. Spacious kitchen includes a brand new Dishwasher, Microwave, and Stove. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Laundry hookups are upstairs.
A large resort style community swimming pool. This Property is Located close to the beautiful Mission San Luis Rey. Plenty of shopping centers and restaurants right around the corner.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,738.

PETS:
Cat, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
2 Story
Downstairs Bedroom
Living Room
Tile Flooring
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Faux Wood Blinds
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Nichols Elementary
Middle School: Chavez Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4123-Vela-Way--Oceanside-CA-92057-1898/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5069805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 Vela Way have any available units?
4123 Vela Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4123 Vela Way have?
Some of 4123 Vela Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 Vela Way currently offering any rent specials?
4123 Vela Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 Vela Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4123 Vela Way is pet friendly.
Does 4123 Vela Way offer parking?
Yes, 4123 Vela Way offers parking.
Does 4123 Vela Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 Vela Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 Vela Way have a pool?
Yes, 4123 Vela Way has a pool.
Does 4123 Vela Way have accessible units?
No, 4123 Vela Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 Vela Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4123 Vela Way has units with dishwashers.
