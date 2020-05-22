All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

410 S. Freeman Unit 3

410 S Freeman St
Location

410 S Freeman St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
1bd/1ba Condo Blocks from the beach! Gated Complex Attached 1 car garage Extra Storage Space - Address: 410 S Freeman St # 3 Oceanside CA 92054

Rent: $1695
Deposit: $1695

*Gated
*Blocks to the beach
*Onsite Laundry
*Attached 1 car garage
*Small side yard
*End unit
*New carpet in Bedroom

Super Cute 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, single level on 1st floor, 1 car garage with direct access to unit, nice cozy side yard, and extra storage space! This end unit has great perks! Best location in complex. Unit has been recently upgraded and has brand new carpet. Ready for you to move in. Complex is gated and private and only has 15 garden style units. Laundry community on site and BBQ area. West of I-5, Only short distance from beaches, restaurants, theater and downtown. No smoking. Tenant pays for Gas and Electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash and for HOA fees. Contact Kim at 760-722-2114 or Kim@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE3521802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 S. Freeman Unit 3 have any available units?
410 S. Freeman Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 S. Freeman Unit 3 have?
Some of 410 S. Freeman Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 S. Freeman Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
410 S. Freeman Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 S. Freeman Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 410 S. Freeman Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 410 S. Freeman Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 410 S. Freeman Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 410 S. Freeman Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 S. Freeman Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 S. Freeman Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 410 S. Freeman Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 410 S. Freeman Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 410 S. Freeman Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 S. Freeman Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 S. Freeman Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
