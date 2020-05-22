410 S. Freeman Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage media room

1bd/1ba Condo Blocks from the beach! Gated Complex Attached 1 car garage Extra Storage Space - Address: 410 S Freeman St # 3 Oceanside CA 92054



Rent: $1695

Deposit: $1695



*Gated

*Blocks to the beach

*Onsite Laundry

*Attached 1 car garage

*Small side yard

*End unit

*New carpet in Bedroom



Super Cute 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, single level on 1st floor, 1 car garage with direct access to unit, nice cozy side yard, and extra storage space! This end unit has great perks! Best location in complex. Unit has been recently upgraded and has brand new carpet. Ready for you to move in. Complex is gated and private and only has 15 garden style units. Laundry community on site and BBQ area. West of I-5, Only short distance from beaches, restaurants, theater and downtown. No smoking. Tenant pays for Gas and Electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash and for HOA fees. Contact Kim at 760-722-2114 or Kim@ranchandsea.com



